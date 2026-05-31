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Putin Calls for Romanian Inquiry into Drone Incident, Comments on Ukraine War
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged Romania to investigate a reported drone incident involving damage to a residential building, suggesting that the circumstances require further clarification.
Speaking at a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin referenced previous incidents in which drones allegedly crossed into countries such as Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states. He said initial reactions in those cases also attributed responsibility to Russia, but later assessments reportedly led to different conclusions.
Putin stated: “We know that Ukrainian drones also flew into Finland, Poland, and the Baltic countries,” adding that early responses often included claims that Russia was responsible before investigations clarified the situation.
He suggested that drones may stray off course due to electronic warfare interference or technical malfunctions, according to reports. He added that the incident in Romania could likely be explained by similar factors and said Russia would conduct its own review if provided with verified data.
Putin also commented on the broader war in Ukraine, stating that Russian forces are continuing to advance across multiple directions, while acknowledging that precise timelines for the conflict’s end cannot be determined.
He said Western countries are still supplying Ukraine with drones used in attacks on Russian territory, arguing that this necessitates further strengthening of Russian air defense capabilities.
Despite ongoing hostilities, Putin noted that certain communication channels related to a potential peace process remain open, although formal negotiations are not currently taking place.
Speaking at a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin referenced previous incidents in which drones allegedly crossed into countries such as Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states. He said initial reactions in those cases also attributed responsibility to Russia, but later assessments reportedly led to different conclusions.
Putin stated: “We know that Ukrainian drones also flew into Finland, Poland, and the Baltic countries,” adding that early responses often included claims that Russia was responsible before investigations clarified the situation.
He suggested that drones may stray off course due to electronic warfare interference or technical malfunctions, according to reports. He added that the incident in Romania could likely be explained by similar factors and said Russia would conduct its own review if provided with verified data.
Putin also commented on the broader war in Ukraine, stating that Russian forces are continuing to advance across multiple directions, while acknowledging that precise timelines for the conflict’s end cannot be determined.
He said Western countries are still supplying Ukraine with drones used in attacks on Russian territory, arguing that this necessitates further strengthening of Russian air defense capabilities.
Despite ongoing hostilities, Putin noted that certain communication channels related to a potential peace process remain open, although formal negotiations are not currently taking place.
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