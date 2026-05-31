403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netanyahu Says Israel Controls 60% of Gaza, Plans Expansion to 70%
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly stated that Israel currently holds control over around 60% of the Gaza Strip and indicated intentions to expand that control further, according to Israeli media reports.
During remarks made at a seminar in the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu said: “We currently control 60% of the Gaza Strip, and my directives are to move toward controlling 70%,” as cited by Channel 12. He did not provide operational details on how such an expansion would be carried out.
Earlier military updates indicated that Israeli forces had already established control over more than half of Gaza following redeployments linked to a ceasefire framework and military repositioning described as the “yellow line.” This line functions as a temporary boundary separating areas under Israeli military control from zones where Palestinian civilians remain present.
Reports suggest that this boundary has shifted westward over recent months, reducing the area accessible to Palestinians. Palestinian officials and representatives, including Hamas political figure Bassem Naim, have claimed that the line has moved deeper into the territory, expanding the zone under Israeli control and further restricting available living space.
According to these accounts, the shrinking territory has intensified already severe humanitarian conditions across the enclave, leaving a significantly reduced portion of land accessible to the local population.
The broader conflict in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement, with figures reported by Palestinian sources indicating tens of thousands killed and widespread destruction across civilian infrastructure.
During remarks made at a seminar in the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu said: “We currently control 60% of the Gaza Strip, and my directives are to move toward controlling 70%,” as cited by Channel 12. He did not provide operational details on how such an expansion would be carried out.
Earlier military updates indicated that Israeli forces had already established control over more than half of Gaza following redeployments linked to a ceasefire framework and military repositioning described as the “yellow line.” This line functions as a temporary boundary separating areas under Israeli military control from zones where Palestinian civilians remain present.
Reports suggest that this boundary has shifted westward over recent months, reducing the area accessible to Palestinians. Palestinian officials and representatives, including Hamas political figure Bassem Naim, have claimed that the line has moved deeper into the territory, expanding the zone under Israeli control and further restricting available living space.
According to these accounts, the shrinking territory has intensified already severe humanitarian conditions across the enclave, leaving a significantly reduced portion of land accessible to the local population.
The broader conflict in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement, with figures reported by Palestinian sources indicating tens of thousands killed and widespread destruction across civilian infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment