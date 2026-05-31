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Russia Recalls Ambassador to Armenia Over EU Alignment Push
(MENAFN) Russia has pulled its ambassador to Armenia back to Moscow for consultations, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Saturday, escalating tensions with the former Soviet republic over its accelerating pivot toward the European Union.
The ministry confirmed that Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Russian capital over actions by Yerevan's leadership that Moscow claims are actively undermining the Eurasian Economic Union — a bloc central to Russia's regional influence.
"Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin has been called to Moscow for consultations in connection with steps by the Armenian leadership aimed at rapprochement with the EU that are causing damage to interaction within the EAEU," the ministry said.
The diplomatic move follows a series of sharp warnings from Moscow after Armenia publicly reaffirmed its commitment to forging deeper institutional ties with Brussels earlier this year. Russian officials had cautioned that continued pursuit of EU integration could strip Armenia of valuable economic privileges and potentially force it out of the EAEU altogether.
Saturday's recall represents one of the most visible ruptures yet in a relationship long defined by political, military, and economic interdependence — and signals that Moscow is prepared to apply direct pressure as Yerevan charts an increasingly westward course.
The ministry confirmed that Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Russian capital over actions by Yerevan's leadership that Moscow claims are actively undermining the Eurasian Economic Union — a bloc central to Russia's regional influence.
"Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin has been called to Moscow for consultations in connection with steps by the Armenian leadership aimed at rapprochement with the EU that are causing damage to interaction within the EAEU," the ministry said.
The diplomatic move follows a series of sharp warnings from Moscow after Armenia publicly reaffirmed its commitment to forging deeper institutional ties with Brussels earlier this year. Russian officials had cautioned that continued pursuit of EU integration could strip Armenia of valuable economic privileges and potentially force it out of the EAEU altogether.
Saturday's recall represents one of the most visible ruptures yet in a relationship long defined by political, military, and economic interdependence — and signals that Moscow is prepared to apply direct pressure as Yerevan charts an increasingly westward course.
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