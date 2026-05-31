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Finland Exposes Russia's Tech Networks Evading Western Sanctions
(MENAFN) Russia is deliberately and systematically exploiting international procurement networks operating on Finnish soil to bypass Western sanctions and funnel critical technology into its military-industrial machine, a senior Finnish intelligence official warned Saturday.
Teemu Liikkanen, head of counterintelligence at the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service — known as Supo — told a Finnish news agency that these shadow networks deliberately obscure their operations behind multiple layers of intermediaries, yet ultimately exist to serve Russia's defense sector.
"The role of the Russian state in directing these activities is deliberately concealed," Liikkanen said.
According to Supo, the procurement networks were already in operation before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — but have grown markedly more aggressive as Western sanctions have intensified and Russia's access to vital technologies has been progressively choked off.
Moscow is reportedly targeting a specific range of high-value materials and expertise, with particular interest in optics, maritime technologies, quantum-related capabilities, and critical spare parts — including circuit boards and other electronic components essential to sustaining its war effort.
The disclosure underscores Finland's increasingly prominent role on the front lines of economic warfare against Russia, following Helsinki's accession to NATO in 2023. Intelligence officials have repeatedly flagged the country's long border and deep trade ties as potential vulnerabilities that Russian operatives continue to actively exploit.
Teemu Liikkanen, head of counterintelligence at the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service — known as Supo — told a Finnish news agency that these shadow networks deliberately obscure their operations behind multiple layers of intermediaries, yet ultimately exist to serve Russia's defense sector.
"The role of the Russian state in directing these activities is deliberately concealed," Liikkanen said.
According to Supo, the procurement networks were already in operation before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — but have grown markedly more aggressive as Western sanctions have intensified and Russia's access to vital technologies has been progressively choked off.
Moscow is reportedly targeting a specific range of high-value materials and expertise, with particular interest in optics, maritime technologies, quantum-related capabilities, and critical spare parts — including circuit boards and other electronic components essential to sustaining its war effort.
The disclosure underscores Finland's increasingly prominent role on the front lines of economic warfare against Russia, following Helsinki's accession to NATO in 2023. Intelligence officials have repeatedly flagged the country's long border and deep trade ties as potential vulnerabilities that Russian operatives continue to actively exploit.
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