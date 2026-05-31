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3 Latvian Climbers Killed After Fall on Alaska’s Mount McKinley
(MENAFN) Three Latvian mountaineers have died and a fourth was rescued following a catastrophic fall near Denali Pass on Alaska's Mount McKinley — North America's tallest summit — the US National Park Service confirmed Friday, as cited by multiple media outlets.
The fatal incident unfolded at approximately 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) on the mountain, which towers to a peak elevation of around 20,310 feet (6,190 meters), according to media.
Search and rescue teams deployed from Denali National Park and Preserve managed to pull one surviving climber from a basin at roughly 17,200 feet (5,243 meters) at approximately 4 p.m. local time Thursday — midnight GMT Friday. Treacherous on-site conditions prevented a helicopter from landing, forcing crews to execute a "long-line extraction," the park service said. The rescued climber was subsequently transported to Kahiltna Base Camp before being airlifted by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
The Latvian Mountaineering Association confirmed that three members of a Latvian expedition had perished in the accident, describing the tragedy in stark terms.
"This is an unspeakably painful, irreparable loss for the entire family of Latvian mountain climbers," the Baltic group said.
The four climbers who fell were part of a larger seven-person team. The three remaining members, unharmed, provided assistance in the immediate aftermath before retreating to a high camp situated at approximately 17,000 feet (5,182 meters).
Park officials have since transitioned the operation from a rescue mission to a recovery effort — a grim designation indicating little hope of finding additional survivors.
The corridor stretching between the high camp and Denali Pass carries a dangerous legacy. According to the National Park Service, the zone has been the scene of numerous climbing accidents over the years, with many incidents attributed to unprotected falls — a persistent and deadly hazard on one of the world's most demanding ascents.
The fatal incident unfolded at approximately 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) on the mountain, which towers to a peak elevation of around 20,310 feet (6,190 meters), according to media.
Search and rescue teams deployed from Denali National Park and Preserve managed to pull one surviving climber from a basin at roughly 17,200 feet (5,243 meters) at approximately 4 p.m. local time Thursday — midnight GMT Friday. Treacherous on-site conditions prevented a helicopter from landing, forcing crews to execute a "long-line extraction," the park service said. The rescued climber was subsequently transported to Kahiltna Base Camp before being airlifted by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
The Latvian Mountaineering Association confirmed that three members of a Latvian expedition had perished in the accident, describing the tragedy in stark terms.
"This is an unspeakably painful, irreparable loss for the entire family of Latvian mountain climbers," the Baltic group said.
The four climbers who fell were part of a larger seven-person team. The three remaining members, unharmed, provided assistance in the immediate aftermath before retreating to a high camp situated at approximately 17,000 feet (5,182 meters).
Park officials have since transitioned the operation from a rescue mission to a recovery effort — a grim designation indicating little hope of finding additional survivors.
The corridor stretching between the high camp and Denali Pass carries a dangerous legacy. According to the National Park Service, the zone has been the scene of numerous climbing accidents over the years, with many incidents attributed to unprotected falls — a persistent and deadly hazard on one of the world's most demanding ascents.
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