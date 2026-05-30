Cash App Broadens Payments With USDC Access Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cash App has opened USDC payments to eligible customers, giving one of America's largest consumer finance apps a stablecoin payments rail while keeping Bitcoin at the centre of its digital assets strategy.

The Block-owned platform now allows users to send and receive USD Coin without managing a separate stablecoin wallet. USDC sent into Cash App is converted automatically into US dollars, while outgoing payments can be made from a user's dollar balance to an external blockchain wallet. The design keeps the customer interface close to conventional payments, even as settlement takes place on public blockchain networks.

The rollout gives Cash App's 59 million monthly transacting customers access to USDC across Solana, Ethereum, Polygon and Arbitrum. Stablecoin transfers are being offered without fees at launch, though the company has described that as a limited-time arrangement. The service is not available to New York residents, and users face the same risks attached to public-chain transfers, including the possibility of permanent loss if funds are sent to the wrong address or an unsupported network.

The move marks a significant widening of Cash App's crypto utility. Until now, its digital asset identity has been closely tied to Bitcoin, reflecting the long-standing conviction of Block co-founder Jack Dorsey that Bitcoin offers the strongest foundation for open, borderless finance. Cash App has positioned USDC as a practical complement rather than a replacement, arguing that stablecoins can familiarise mainstream users with open payment rails before they engage more deeply with Bitcoin.

“As stablecoins continue to gain global adoption, we see an opportunity to get millions more Cash App customers comfortable using open financial rails,” said Miles Suter, Bitcoin product lead at Block.“Once they're on those rails, they're one step closer to bitcoin.”

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Stablecoins have gained ground as a payments and settlement tool because they combine the price reference of fiat currency with the speed and programmability of blockchain networks. USDC, issued by Circle, is designed to maintain a one-to-one value with the US dollar and is backed by cash and short-dated, high-quality liquid assets. Its use has expanded beyond crypto trading into cross-border transfers, merchant settlement, fintech infrastructure and institutional treasury operations.

Cash App's approach differs from crypto exchanges that require customers to hold, trade or manage stablecoins directly. The app hides most of the blockchain complexity from users by handling sourcing, conversion and settlement in the background. A customer receiving USDC sees dollars in the Cash App balance, while a customer sending USDC pays from the same dollar balance used for everyday transactions.

That structure may help Block broaden adoption among users who want faster or more flexible money movement without taking on the operational burden of a self-custody wallet. It could also make Cash App more relevant in payments corridors where stablecoins are already used to move digital dollars between exchanges, fintech apps, wallets and merchants.

The timing reflects a broader shift in the US financial technology market. Payment companies, banks and crypto firms are moving to capture stablecoin flows as regulatory clarity improves. The GENIUS Act has created a federal framework for payment stablecoins, including expectations around reserve assets, redemption standards, anti-money laundering controls and sanctions compliance. Regulators are still shaping implementation, but the law has strengthened the case for regulated stablecoins as payment infrastructure.

Competition is intensifying. PayPal has its own dollar-backed stablecoin, Coinbase remains a major distribution partner for USDC, Stripe has expanded stablecoin payment services, and SoFi has moved deeper into blockchain-based dollar products. Cash App enters the field with a large retail base, a familiar peer-to-peer payments interface and an existing Bitcoin franchise, giving it an advantage in turning stablecoin transfers into a mainstream feature rather than a specialist crypto tool.

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For Block, the integration also supports a wider strategy built around open financial networks. Cash App already offers Bitcoin buying and selling, Bitcoin payments through the Lightning Network and tools aimed at bringing digital assets closer to everyday spending. USDC gives the platform a dollar-denominated layer that may appeal to customers who are not ready to hold volatile assets but still want blockchain-enabled transfers.