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Danish Audit Finds Defense Ministry Understated Rising F-35 Costs
(MENAFN) Denmark’s defense authorities have come under criticism after auditors said the Ministry of Defence failed to maintain a clear and updated overview of the costs linked to its purchase of 27 F-35 fighter jets, leaving lawmakers insufficiently informed about the full financial burden of the program.
A report released Monday by the Danish National Audit Office found that the projected cost of the F-35 acquisition increased by 14 billion kroner (about $2.1 billion) compared to the ministry’s original estimate.
The auditors said the ministry kept its initial cost projection unchanged for roughly a decade, despite signals that actual expenses were likely to rise significantly over time.
Following the start of the audit inquiry in February, officials revised the total expected cost of the 27 jets upward from 57.1 billion kroner to 71.2 billion kroner—an increase that also translates to roughly 500 million kroner in additional annual costs.
The State Auditors warned that the Defence Ministry’s lack of accurate cost oversight could have wider implications, potentially affecting both operational flying capacity for the aircraft and the planning of other major defense acquisitions.
A report released Monday by the Danish National Audit Office found that the projected cost of the F-35 acquisition increased by 14 billion kroner (about $2.1 billion) compared to the ministry’s original estimate.
The auditors said the ministry kept its initial cost projection unchanged for roughly a decade, despite signals that actual expenses were likely to rise significantly over time.
Following the start of the audit inquiry in February, officials revised the total expected cost of the 27 jets upward from 57.1 billion kroner to 71.2 billion kroner—an increase that also translates to roughly 500 million kroner in additional annual costs.
The State Auditors warned that the Defence Ministry’s lack of accurate cost oversight could have wider implications, potentially affecting both operational flying capacity for the aircraft and the planning of other major defense acquisitions.
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