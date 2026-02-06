Road Closure Announced For Ladies' Tour De Dubai Race 2026 On February 6

PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Feb 2026, 8:32 AM



By: Salma El Omla



RTA advises residents to plan their trips in advance and set off early to ensure smooth travel and avoid delays

The Ladies' Tour de Dubai Race 2026 will take place on Friday, February 6, and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced temporary road closures to allow participants to pass safely.

The race will run from 12:50 PM to 4:30 PM, starting at the Dubai Police Academy and concluding at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.

Cyclists will pass through Umm Suqeim Street, Hessa Street, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Expo Road, Lehbab Road, Al Qudra Road, Saih Al Salam Street, and Saih Al Dahal Street.

Each of these roads will be closed for 10 to 15 minutes and will reopen once participants have passed.

Watch the race route map below to see the full track:

The RTA advises residents to plan their trips in advance and set off early to ensure smooth travel and avoid delays.



