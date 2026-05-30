India Moving From Manpower Source To Manufacturing Hub, Says Nitin Nabin

India's Transformation and Future

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday said India is undergoing a major transformation from being perceived as merely a source of manpower to becoming a global manufacturing hub, while stressing the importance of education reforms that encourage entrepreneurship and employment generation.

Addressing a gathering in Dehradun, Nabin said the government and society must continue to learn from existing challenges while striving for continuous improvement. "We recognise that there are still shortcomings, but we are moving ahead by learning from every challenge and experience," he said.

Emphasising the role of education in shaping the country's future, Nabin said India's education system should become a centre for employment creation rather than simply producing job seekers. "We firmly believe that India's education system must serve as a hub for employment. The qualitative changes being introduced in the education sector will ensure that the coming generations emerge as job creators rather than job seekers," he said.

Describing the current period as a defining moment for the nation, Nabin said India is witnessing the beginning of a new phase of growth and opportunity. Referring to the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technology, he noted that young people are increasingly dependent on mobile technology in their daily lives and urged collective efforts to strengthen India's digital progress. "Today, in the age of AI, our youth are managing many aspects of their lives through digital platforms and mobile technology. We must work together to take India forward in this digital era," he said.

Nabin further said that global perceptions about India have evolved significantly over time. "There was a time when India was seen only as a source of manpower, and investments came primarily because of our workforce. That phase is now behind us. India is transforming into a global manufacturing hub, and we will continue to move forward with that vision and determination," he added.

BJP's Strategy for Uttarakhand Elections

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday asserted that "Dhami Model" would be the most suitable and effective approach for the upcoming 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, rather than adopting the strategy forged for recent polls in Assam and West Bengal.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons in Dehradun, Nabin said that the work carried out by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government in line with the traditions and values of Devbhoomi (the Land of the Gods) would play a decisive role in securing the party's third consecutive victory in the state.

When asked which model the BJP would adopt in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Assam or West Bengal, Nitin Nabin responded saying that "Uttarakhand does not require any external model".

This interaction comes on the final day of his three-day tour to Dehradun from May 28 to 30, during which he attended several party organisational programs and other events.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)