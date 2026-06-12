Nitin Gadkari Lauds 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' For Its 26/11 Realism

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the grand premiere of the film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' and lauded the movie for its realistic portrayal of the bravery displayed by nurses at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Gadkari on 26/11 Memories and Inspiring Youth

Speaking at the event here, Gadkari said the film brings back memories of the tragic attacks and highlights the extraordinary courage shown by healthcare workers in the face of danger. "The film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' evokes memories of the past. I was in Mumbai when the terrorist attacks took place; after striking VT Station, the terrorists entered Cama Hospital. The film realistically portrays the immense courage shown by the nurses there as they worked to save lives," the Union Minister told reporters.

He further expressed hope that the movie would inspire younger generations to serve the nation with commitment and dedication. "I hope that watching it will inspire new audiences to serve the nation with dedication," he added.

Spotlight on Unsung Heroes

Headlined by Kangana, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film highlights the indispensable role played by healthcare workers and support staff, underscoring how the system would struggle to function without their selfless service and dedication.

Kangana on Film's Title and Screening

Recently, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attended a special screening of her film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' in the national capital. She was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Kangana revealed that the title 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' was inspired by a phrase used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to describe workers and labourers. "The name Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was given by the Prime Minister in 2025. He named the specially-abled as 'Divyangjan'. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to 'Kalyani'. The workers who make things with their hands were named 'Vishwakarma'. In the same manner, he named the labourers as 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," Kangana said.

Portraying Extraordinary Courage

In 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', Kangana portrays a staff nurse, an ordinary woman whose dedication, compassion and service often go unrecognised despite being at the forefront of public service. The film traces the journey of ordinary individuals who displayed extraordinary courage to save more than 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror.

The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. (ANI)

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