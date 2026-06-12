Xrp Bulls Hold Key Zone As Analyst Eyes Breakout Toward $1.26 Next

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) XRP is holding a crucial short-term support zone as analyst EGRAG Crypto maps a possible breakout path toward $1.26. The token remains near $1.14 after rebounding from $1.09, while whale activity adds pressure to the recovery setup. With resistance at $1.1938 and deeper support near $1.05, XRP's next move depends on whether buyers can defend the current range.

EGRAG Crypto says XRP bulls must defend $1.1340 to $1.1408 to keep short-term control intact now. Ali Charts reported whales offloaded roughly 60 million XRP, adding pressure to the recovery setup. TradingView analysis shows XRP faces resistance near $2.40 to $2.50 after a strong daily breakout move.

Key InsightsXrp Bulls Defend Key Short-Term Support

XRP traded near $1.1436 as analyst EGRAG Crypto said the token remained above an important short-term support range. The analyst identified the $1.1340 to $1.1408 area as the zone that buyers need to defend to keep control on the lower time frame.

EGRAG Crypto said XRP recently bounced from the $1.0900 support level, which acted as an important demand area on the chart. Buyers pushed the price back above the short-term moving average, keeping the recovery structure active while the token consolidated near the mid-range.

The analyst marked $1.1938 as the first major resistance for XRP. A clean move above that level could open the way toward $1.2600, which was listed as the next upside target if momentum expands.

On the downside, EGRAG Crypto identified $1.0900 as the main support level and $1.0500 as the deeper invalidation zone. A loss of the current support range could send XRP back toward $1.0900, while a break below $1.0500 would weaken the recovery setup.

Whale Balances Add Pressure To Recovery Setup

Market analyst Ali Charts reported that large XRP entities have reduced exposure over the past week. According to the analyst, active whales offloaded roughly 60 million XRP instead of absorbing circulating supply during the current recovery attempt.

The whale data showed a decline in large-holder balances from May 29 through June 1. This movement suggested that some major wallets were distributing tokens while XRP remained below important resistance levels.

Ali Charts' data also showed a mild recovery in whale holdings after balances moved near 3.75 billion XRP. Holdings increased for two consecutive sessions, suggesting some limited accumulation may have returned after the earlier decline.

However, whale balances had not recovered to the 3.80 billion to 3.82 billion XRP range at the time of the update. Until that area is regained, the broader whale trend remains weaker than it was before the recent selling phase.

Xrp Price Daily Chart Shows Higher Recovery Zone

TradingView -based daily chart analysis showed XRP finding strong support around the $1.80 to $1.85 area, where sellers failed to push the price lower after several attempts. That range acted as an accumulation zone before the latest upside move developed on the chart.

The recent green candles showed a breakout above the $2.00 and $2.10 levels. Price then moved toward the $2.30 to $2.35 area, which marked a major short-term recovery zone after weeks of weakness.

Volume increased sharply during the breakout, which supported the bullish move and showed broader market participation. A breakout backed by rising volume is generally viewed as stronger than a low-volume move because it reflects wider buyer activity.

The next key resistance sits near $2.40 to $2.50 on the daily chart. If XRP closes above this zone, the next upside target could be around $2.60 to $2.70, while the first support now sits near $2.10 to $2.15 and a deeper correction could bring price back toward the $2.00 psychological level.

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