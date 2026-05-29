Azerbaijan's Maritime Cargo Sector Reflects New Trade Patterns

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 296,300 tons of cargo worth $642.7 million were transported by sea in Azerbaijan in the period from January through April 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicate that this indicator decreased compared to the same period in 2025 by $246.1 million, or 27.7% in value terms, and by 626,100 tons, or 3.1 times in volume terms.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported approximately 41,000 tons of cargo by sea, valued at $28.3 million. Compared to the same period last year, this reflects an increase of $10 million, or 55% in value, and 6,900 tons, or 20.4% in volume.

At the same time, imports by sea amounted to 255,300 tons of cargo worth $614.4 million from January through April of this year. In comparison with the same period in 2025, this represents a decline of $256.2 million, or 29.4% in value terms, and 633,000 tons, or 3.5 times in volume terms.

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