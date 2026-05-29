SA Deputy President Paul Mashatile In India To Boost Strategic Ties

The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Paul Mashatile, arrived in India on Friday for a six-day working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and giving "fresh impetus" to India-South Africa ties.

Reinforcing a Strategic Partnership

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, the Ministry of External Affairs said the visit would further deepen the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries. "Warmly welcome Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile of the Republic of South Africa on his arrival in New Delhi. His visit will reinforce and impart fresh impetus to India-South Africa strategic ties," the MEA said in a post on X.

The South African government, meanwhile, stated that the Deputy President arrived in the national capital, along with the second lady Humile Mashatile and a delegation for the working visit scheduled from May 29 to June 3. Mashatile was received by the MEA Joint Secretary for East and Southern Africa, Janesh Kain.

The South African government, in a post on X, highlighted that India and South Africa share a historic relationship rooted in shared struggles, cultural linkages, and a common vision shaped by non-alignment and South-South cooperation. "South Africa and India have a longstanding relationship grounded in shared history, cultural relations, and a mutual vision rooted in non-alignment, aiming to advance the Global South through South-South partnerships," the post read.

High-Level Engagements Planned

According to the MEA schedule, the Deputy President will hold a series of high-level engagements during the visit, including a call on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 2 in the national capital. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan during his stay. The visit itinerary also includes engagements in Hyderabad before the delegation's departure on June 3. (ANI)

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