Adam James Fenton

Assistant Professor, Centre for Peace and Security, Coventry University

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Adam J Fenton is an Assistant Professor at Coventry University's Centre for Peace and Security (CPS). His research focusses on security, resilience, technology and governance. He is currently working on a project in partnership with the Alan Turing Institute to assess socio-technical aspects of using digital twins to build resilience in UK transport networks. He has recently been awarded funding from the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme to host an Advanced Research Workshop on the cyber physical security of subsea cables, and UKRI funding through the SALIENT Hub to examine the impacts of Artificial Intelligence on religious faith and cultural resilience in the UK. In 2024, he completed a Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowship at CPS in the field of maritime cybersecurity governance. Completing a combined Bachelor of Arts/Law (Hons) at Monash University Melbourne, he is admitted to practice as a legal practitioner in the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory, Australia, and has previously worked in border security operations.

–present Associate Professor (Research), Coventry University

2016 Charles Darwin University, PhD

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