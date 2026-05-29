Julia Bowling
- Senior Research Associate, City University of New York
Julia Bowling is a Senior Research Associate at the CUNY Institute for State and Local Governance. In addition to providing research support to multiple projects across ISLG, she manages grants delivered through a research consortium and in doing so guides grantees to produce impactful, policy-driven research informed by local contexts and communities to understand what works in pretrial justice. In the past, Julia has conducted research on college-in-prison programs, prosecutorial decision-making, trust in police, and the impact of incarceration on crime rates, and provided capacity-building assistance to government agencies looking to improve data systems, transparency, and equity. Julia holds a Ph.D. in criminal justice from Rutgers University, where her dissertation focused on state and federal prison industries.Experience
- –present Senior Research Associate, CUNY Graduate Center, CUNY Institute for State & Local Governance
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