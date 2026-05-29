Brabus Unveils Plans For Luxury Residential Complex Near Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Brabus has unveiled sketches for a new luxury real estate project near Baku, marking the company's latest expansion beyond the automotive sector, AzerNEWS reports.

Following the announcement of the Brabus Island Abu Dhabi project in the United Arab Emirates, the company has now turned its attention to Azerbaijan, where a new premium residential complex is planned along the Caspian Sea coast near the Azerbaijani capital.

According to the project presentation, the“Brabus Island Baku” complex will occupy approximately 115,000 square meters.

The development is expected to include 592 apartments ranging from studio units to duplex residences, as well as 16 standalone villas.

The complex will also feature lounge areas, fitness facilities and spa centers.

Brabus stated that both the exterior architecture and interior designs of the residences will reflect the company's signature styling approach.

Additional details, including property prices, have not yet been disclosed. However, applications for apartment purchases have reportedly already opened.

The company explained its choice of Azerbaijan by pointing to Baku's growing status as a center of international culture and modern luxury living.

According to Brabus, Azerbaijan is among the most dynamically developing regions located between Europe and Asia.

The planned Baku complex is expected to follow a concept similar to the Abu Dhabi project, which is also situated along the coast, although the UAE development is larger in scale.

So far, Azerbaijani authorities have not publicly confirmed additional details regarding the project.