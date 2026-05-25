Police Arrest Man For Circulating Obscene Videos Of Bengal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 25 (IANS) The cyber crime wing of Kolkata Police has arrested a person on charges of circulating controversial and obscene videos about Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on social media.

According to police officers, the arrested person's name is Rajesh Chakraborty. He was produced in court on Monday.

The court has ordered the accused to be remanded in police custody till May 27.

It has been learnt that the videos were circulated on Rajesh's instructions a few years ago.

According to the police, BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal had lodged a complaint in this regard.

A case was registered at the cyber police station on May 21. Allegedly, a video circulating on social media contains extremely vulgar, defamatory, and obscene comments about Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, and several female BJP leaders in the state.

During the investigation, the police learned that the video was initially uploaded by a person named Partha Nag from his Facebook profile.

He later deleted it. During interrogation, Partha claimed that he had made and uploaded the video in 2023 at Rajesh's instigation.

In return, Rajesh had allegedly paid him Rs 2,000 on multiple occasions. The police claimed that Rajesh did not appear after the first notice during the investigation.

Although he appeared after the second notice, he allegedly failed to cooperate with the investigation and deleted the relevant WhatsApp chats.

He could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the financial transactions either. Soon after this, Rajesh, a resident of New Town, was arrested. According to investigators, an inquiry into the incident is underway.

The officers are investigating whether there was a larger conspiracy behind the incident and how much money was spent. They are also trying to determine whether anyone else was involved in the incident.