Gujarat Records Lower Crime Rate Against Women Compared To National Average

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 25 (IANS) Gujarat recorded crime rates significantly below the national average in several major categories in 2024, including offences against women, violent crimes and property-related offences, according to the latest“Crime in India - 2024” report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The report showed Gujarat's overall crime rate at 227.7 against the national average of 252.3, placing the state 12th among the country's 36 states and union territories.

State authorities said the figures also include a large number of prohibition-related cases registered under Special and Local Laws, which contribute to a higher overall crime count in Gujarat because of the state's strict enforcement of liquor prohibition laws.

According to the analysis, Gujarat ranked among the states with the lowest crime rates against women.

While the national average for crimes against women stood at 64.6, Gujarat recorded a rate of 22.0, placing it 33rd among all states and union territories.

In crimes against children, Gujarat reported a crime rate of 25.8 compared to the national average of 42.3, ranking 29th nationally.

The NCRB data also showed lower rates in serious violent offences in Gujarat.

The state recorded a violent crime rate of 16.5 against the national average of 52.9, placing it 31st in the category covering offences such as murder, attempt to murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery and dacoity.

In crimes affecting the human body, Gujarat reported a rate of 24.7 compared with the national average of 62.1, ranking 31st among states and union territories.

For property-related crimes, including theft, burglary, robbery, and dacoity, Gujarat's crime rate stood at 30.4 against the national average of 57.9, placing the state 23rd.

The report further showed Gujarat performing below the national average in several individual categories of serious crime.

The rate of murder cases in Gujarat stood at 1.3 compared with the national average of 1.9, placing the state 29th nationally. In rape cases, Gujarat recorded a crime rate of 1.9 against the all-India average of 4.3, also ranking 29th.

For kidnapping and abduction offences, Gujarat reported a crime rate of 1.7, significantly lower than the national average of 6.8, placing it 26th. In burglary cases, the state recorded a crime rate of 4.1 against the national average of 7.7, ranking 27th.

Officials stated that Gujarat's overall crime figures include lakhs of prohibition-related cases registered annually by police through suo motu action against offences linked to the manufacture, sale, transport and consumption of liquor.

These cases are counted in NCRB data under Special and Local Laws, along with other registered offences.

Authorities said the inclusion of prohibition cases increases the total number of offences recorded in the state, while conventional IPC and BNS crime rates in Gujarat remain lower than the national average in several key categories.