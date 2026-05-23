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Reports Claim Gulf States Carried Out Secret Strikes in Iraq
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reportedly launched covert military strikes against targets inside Iraq connected to Iranian-backed armed groups during the recent regional conflict, according to reports released Wednesday.
As stated by reports, the operations reflected growing frustration among Gulf states over repeated attacks on their territory and declining confidence in Washington’s security guarantees.
Both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which host significant US military facilities, were targeted by missiles and drones during Iran’s retaliation against the US-Israeli military campaign that began in late February. Reports indicated that many of the drones aimed at the Gulf countries were launched from Iraq, including by Kataib Hezbollah, a militia linked to Tehran and active in southern Iraq.
According to the reports, Saudi fighter aircraft carried out attacks on positions associated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq shortly before the US-Iran ceasefire reached in early April. Iraqi sources also alleged that missiles were launched on at least two occasions from Kuwaiti territory toward Kataib Hezbollah sites.
The reports further stated that Riyadh and Kuwait City had warned Baghdad in March to restrain pro-Iran armed factions operating in the country. Iraqi security forces were said to have intercepted several planned attacks and confiscated a rocket launcher west of Basra that was allegedly intended for strikes on Saudi energy facilities.
During the conflict, Kuwait reportedly summoned Iraq’s diplomatic representative three times in response to cross-border attacks, while Saudi Arabia later called in Iraq’s ambassador over the issue.
Neither Saudi Arabia nor Kuwait publicly confirmed carrying out military strikes inside Iraq, and both reportedly declined to comment on the allegations.
Separate earlier reports also claimed that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates conducted undisclosed strikes inside Iran as part of what sources described as “tit-for-tat” retaliation over attacks on Gulf infrastructure. Neither Riyadh nor Tehran officially acknowledged those alleged operations.
Meanwhile, another report released Wednesday stated that Qatar had considered launching retaliatory action after Iran targeted the Ras Laffan facility, but ultimately chose to pursue diplomatic channels instead.
As stated by reports, the operations reflected growing frustration among Gulf states over repeated attacks on their territory and declining confidence in Washington’s security guarantees.
Both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which host significant US military facilities, were targeted by missiles and drones during Iran’s retaliation against the US-Israeli military campaign that began in late February. Reports indicated that many of the drones aimed at the Gulf countries were launched from Iraq, including by Kataib Hezbollah, a militia linked to Tehran and active in southern Iraq.
According to the reports, Saudi fighter aircraft carried out attacks on positions associated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq shortly before the US-Iran ceasefire reached in early April. Iraqi sources also alleged that missiles were launched on at least two occasions from Kuwaiti territory toward Kataib Hezbollah sites.
The reports further stated that Riyadh and Kuwait City had warned Baghdad in March to restrain pro-Iran armed factions operating in the country. Iraqi security forces were said to have intercepted several planned attacks and confiscated a rocket launcher west of Basra that was allegedly intended for strikes on Saudi energy facilities.
During the conflict, Kuwait reportedly summoned Iraq’s diplomatic representative three times in response to cross-border attacks, while Saudi Arabia later called in Iraq’s ambassador over the issue.
Neither Saudi Arabia nor Kuwait publicly confirmed carrying out military strikes inside Iraq, and both reportedly declined to comment on the allegations.
Separate earlier reports also claimed that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates conducted undisclosed strikes inside Iran as part of what sources described as “tit-for-tat” retaliation over attacks on Gulf infrastructure. Neither Riyadh nor Tehran officially acknowledged those alleged operations.
Meanwhile, another report released Wednesday stated that Qatar had considered launching retaliatory action after Iran targeted the Ras Laffan facility, but ultimately chose to pursue diplomatic channels instead.
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