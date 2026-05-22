DEADLINE ALERT For SRAD, CVLT, And VERI: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD )

Class Period: November 7, 2024 – April 21, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to that: (1) Sportradar intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar's operations; (2) the Company's KYC and compliance processes were not as robust as Defendants' had claimed; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Sportradar shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT )

Class Period: April 29, 2025 – January 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that different types of sales would have on its ARR growth; (2) the variation in net ARR growth is strongly based on the type of sale Commvault is making, thus, the Company's projected net new ARR should not have been determined without properly factoring in sale type; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Commvault shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI )

Class Period: October 14, 2025 – April 14, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) that Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements, and (5) that, as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis..

If you are a Veritone shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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