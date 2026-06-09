Lebanese, French Presidents Discuss Negotiations To End Military Escalation
Beirut: President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon discussed the overall situation in Lebanon and the region during a telephone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, focusing on the progress of Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations aimed at ending the military escalation and restoring calm and stability to Lebanese territory.
According to a statement issued by the Lebanese presidency, President Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to standing by Lebanon and its people across all fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment