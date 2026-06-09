Lebanese, French Presidents Discuss Negotiations To End Military Escalation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon discussed the overall situation in Lebanon and the region during a telephone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, focusing on the progress of Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations aimed at ending the military escalation and restoring calm and stability to Lebanese territory.

According to a statement issued by the Lebanese presidency, President Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to standing by Lebanon and its people across all fields.