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Blackberry, Canadian Banc, BMO At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> BlackBerry Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.02. BlackBerry rose 8.1% on volume of 1,799,621 shares.
Canadian Banc Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.02. Canadian Banc Thursday declared its monthly distribution of $0.18588 for each Class A share and $0.04958 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, to shareholders on record as at May 29.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.67. Weichai Power Hong Kong International Development Co. Limited announced that, through a series of transactions between May 13 and 15, Weichai completed the disposition of an aggregate of 8,150,000 common shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. for an average price of $5.65 per Common Share and a total disposition price of $46,074,159.69.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $221.67. BMO announces May distributions for certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $110.08. No news stories available today.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $159.23. CIBC announced Cindy Hill and Miguel Caba as this year's C2 Art Program recipients, a paid opportunity that empowers emerging artists to bring their creative visions to life.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.92. CT REIT announced Thursday that it has agreed to issue, on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada, $300 million aggregate principal amount of series K senior unsecured debentures with a 5.5-year term and a coupon of 4.357% per annum.
CriticalOneEne (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.63. Last week, Critical One announced assay results from drilling at its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project located approximately 120 kilometres west of the Ring of Fire access corridor in Ontario. Drilling intersected 4.0 metres (m) of massive stibnite grading 70.2% antimony (Sb) from drill hole HWL-2026-006.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.16. Thursday, Dividend 15 Split declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10 to shareholders on record as at May 29.
Dividend Select 15 Corp. Equity Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.91. Thursday, Dividend Select 15 declared its monthly distribution of $0.06308 per Equity share. The distribution is payable June 10 to shareholders on record as of May 29.
Element 29 Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.53. Earlier this month, Element 29 announced that it has engaged Synectiq Inc. to support mineral resource modelling and to design and manage a metallurgical test work program for the Elida Porphyry Copper - Molybdenum - Silver Deposit in central Perú.
Enbridge (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $80.03. No news stories available today.
E Split Corp Class (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.65. E Split announces that a 14-cent distribution for May will be payable to Class A shareholders of E Split Corp.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.00. Thursday, Fennec announced that new research evaluating PEDMARK® (sodium thiosulfate injection) across multiple patient populations and tumor types will be shared as part of the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting program.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.90. Thursday, Gladiator announced results from its first three holes (741m) at Cub East, building on the discovery made late 2025. Drilling intersected significant high-grade copper-gold-silver magnetite skarn in all holes.
Canadian Banc Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.02. Canadian Banc Thursday declared its monthly distribution of $0.18588 for each Class A share and $0.04958 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, to shareholders on record as at May 29.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.67. Weichai Power Hong Kong International Development Co. Limited announced that, through a series of transactions between May 13 and 15, Weichai completed the disposition of an aggregate of 8,150,000 common shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. for an average price of $5.65 per Common Share and a total disposition price of $46,074,159.69.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $221.67. BMO announces May distributions for certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $110.08. No news stories available today.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $159.23. CIBC announced Cindy Hill and Miguel Caba as this year's C2 Art Program recipients, a paid opportunity that empowers emerging artists to bring their creative visions to life.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.92. CT REIT announced Thursday that it has agreed to issue, on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada, $300 million aggregate principal amount of series K senior unsecured debentures with a 5.5-year term and a coupon of 4.357% per annum.
CriticalOneEne (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.63. Last week, Critical One announced assay results from drilling at its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project located approximately 120 kilometres west of the Ring of Fire access corridor in Ontario. Drilling intersected 4.0 metres (m) of massive stibnite grading 70.2% antimony (Sb) from drill hole HWL-2026-006.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.16. Thursday, Dividend 15 Split declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10 to shareholders on record as at May 29.
Dividend Select 15 Corp. Equity Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.91. Thursday, Dividend Select 15 declared its monthly distribution of $0.06308 per Equity share. The distribution is payable June 10 to shareholders on record as of May 29.
Element 29 Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.53. Earlier this month, Element 29 announced that it has engaged Synectiq Inc. to support mineral resource modelling and to design and manage a metallurgical test work program for the Elida Porphyry Copper - Molybdenum - Silver Deposit in central Perú.
Enbridge (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $80.03. No news stories available today.
E Split Corp Class (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.65. E Split announces that a 14-cent distribution for May will be payable to Class A shareholders of E Split Corp.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.00. Thursday, Fennec announced that new research evaluating PEDMARK® (sodium thiosulfate injection) across multiple patient populations and tumor types will be shared as part of the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting program.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.90. Thursday, Gladiator announced results from its first three holes (741m) at Cub East, building on the discovery made late 2025. Drilling intersected significant high-grade copper-gold-silver magnetite skarn in all holes.
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