AI In Education Market Size To Grow $70.55 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The value of the U.S. AI in Education Market stood at USD 4.07 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow up to USD 50.71 billion during 2035, at a CAGR of 28.7%. The market growth can be attributed to high rates of adoption of personalized learning platforms, intelligent tutoring systems, and AI-enabled analytics as well as rising spending on digital infrastructure for education purposes. In Europe, the AI in Education Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2025 and forecasted to increase to USD 16.84 billion until 2035, at a CAGR of 27.71%. Such growth will be backed by rising usage of personalized learning, intelligent tutoring, and content creation using AI. Austin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Education Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The AI in Education Market Size was valued at USD 5.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 70.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 29.07% over 2026-2035.” Rising Adoption of Personalized Learning Platforms to Drive Market Growth Globally Personalized learning solutions based on AI have been increasingly adopted in educational institutions due to various benefits such as engagement, enhanced learning outcomes, and availability of information content. Personalized learning solutions can be achieved using adaptive learning systems that consider learning preferences, pace, strengths, and weaknesses of individual learners. Intelligent tutoring systems enable teachers to leverage automation technology to give quick assessments and feedback to learners and even interact with them during learning. The growing tendency of remote learning and creation of virtual classrooms will continue to support the adoption of AI solutions by educational institutions. Get a Sample Report of AI in Education Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Google

Microsoft

Duolingo

BYJU'S

Pearson

Khan Academy

Coursera

Squirrel AI

Carnegie Learning

Cognii

Nuance Communications

Blippar

Century Tech

Querium

HowNow

KidSense

Practically

Docebo

MagicSchool AI IONI AI in Education Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 70.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.07% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Component (Solutions and Services)

. By Application (Learning Platform & Virtual Facilitators, Intelligent Tutoring System, Smart Content, Fraud & Risk Management and Others)

. By Technology (Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning)

. By End-User (K-12 Education, Higher Education and Corporate Training & Learning)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solutions segment dominated the AI in education market in 2025 with around 68.4% share owing to the rising use of AI-enabled learning platforms, intelligent tutoring systems, grading systems, and virtual classrooms globally. Services segment is the fastest-growing segment of the market owing to the increasing demand for AI consulting, deployment, integration, maintenance, and support services.

By Application

Intelligent tutoring system segment dominated the AI in education market in 2025 with around 29.6% share owing to the increased use of personalized learning solutions that can offer instant feedback globally. The smart content segment is witnessing the highest growth in the market on account of growing demands for AI-based learning material globally.

By Technology

Machine learning segment dominated the AI in education market in 2025 with around 64.7% share due to the implementation of machine learning algorithms for adaptive learning, predictive analysis, automatic evaluation of students results, and personal recommendations. Natural language processing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing use of AI chatbots, speech recognition systems, virtual assistants, and automated language translators in educational institutions.

By End-user

Higher education segment dominated the AI in education market in 2025 with around 44.3% share globally. The corporate training & learning segment is the fastest-growing segment in the AI in education market as enterprises are increasingly focusing on upskilling employees and personalized learning programs globally.

Regional Insights:

The North American region accounted for the highest market share of AI in the education sector with a revenue share of 38.00%. The reason behind North America's market dominance is the widespread use of modern educational technology, higher investment in AI technologies, and incorporation of technology and education platforms.

It is forecasted that the Asia Pacific region would witness the maximum growth rate in the AI in Education market at 31.33% during the forecast period due to the rapid digitization of educational institutes and the substantial government investment in intelligent learning programs.

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Recent Developments:



2026: Google expanded Gemini AI integration across education-focused platforms and classroom tools during Google I/O 2026. The company introduced advanced AI search, multimodal learning support, and AI-powered productivity systems designed to improve personalized digital learning experiences for students and educators globally. 2025: Microsoft introduced new Microsoft 365 Copilot academic offerings for educators and students. The AI-powered platform enhanced lesson planning, curriculum development, administrative productivity, and personalized student learning through integrated generative AI experiences across Microsoft education applications.

Exclusive Sections of the AI in Education Market Report (The USPs):



AI-DRIVEN PRICING & MONETIZATION METRICS – helps you understand subscription-based SaaS pricing models, per-student licensing structures, institutional deployment costs, and monetization trends across AI-powered education platforms.

ADAPTIVE LEARNING & MACHINE LEARNING METRICS – helps you evaluate adaptive learning algorithm efficiency, recommendation accuracy, personalized curriculum delivery, and AI-based student performance optimization.

GENERATIVE AI & NLP PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze AI chatbot effectiveness, automated lesson generation, language-learning platform capabilities, and AI-generated educational content adoption trends.

STUDENT ENGAGEMENT & ASSESSMENT AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you assess interactive learning participation, retention improvement, AI-driven grading efficiency, and automated evaluation system performance across educational institutions.

PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS & ACADEMIC OUTCOME METRICS – helps you identify trends in student performance forecasting, dropout risk analysis, skill development enhancement, and AI-supported academic decision-making. LEARNING ACCESSIBILITY & DIGITAL EDUCATION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in AI-enabled accessibility tools, special-needs education support, remote learning systems, and inclusive digital education solutions globally.

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