'Not Just Uttarakhand, Don't Litter Anywhere': Activist's Calm Lesson To Tourists Goes Viral

A video from Uttarakhand showing an elderly man confronting tourists for throwing garbage from their car has gone viral on social media and earned widespread praise from viewers online. The incident reportedly took place on a busy road in Uttarakhand when traffic slowed down for a short time. In the viral video, the man can be seen stepping out of his vehicle after noticing that tourists in another car had allegedly thrown a disposable glass and spoon onto the road.

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A post shared by Anoop Nautiyal (@anoop_nautiyal)

The man was identified online as social activist Anoop Nautiyal.

Returning the trash to tourists, calmly!

The video was recorded by a person travelling in the same car as Nautiyal. As the clip begins, Nautiyal is seen walking towards the tourists' car to return the waste and make them understand.

Though the conversation between him and the tourists cannot be clearly heard in the video, the person recording explains what happened. He says the tourists threw trash out of their car and that Nautiyal had gone to return the waste and explain politely why littering is wrong.

The video shows Nautiyal speaking calmly to the tourists instead of shouting or arguing. After a brief conversation, he walks back to his own car.

Once seated back inside, the person recording asks him whether the tourists accepted their mistake. Nautiyal replies that they did.

“Yes, they accepted,” he says in the video. He further explains that he told them not to litter not only in Uttarakhand but anywhere else as well.

He also said the tourists looked educated and appeared slightly embarrassed after being confronted.“But what is wrong is wrong,” he added.

Social media users praise the act

The video quickly spread online, with many people praising Nautiyal for handling the situation respectfully and peacefully. Several users said such behaviour is necessary to protect Uttarakhand's hills, roads and tourist places from increasing pollution.

One user wrote,“People in this country do not treat the nation like their own home. It is very important to remind them.”

Another person commented that people should be stopped and fined for littering so they understand the seriousness of the issue.

Many users praised Nautiyal's calm behaviour and civic sense. Comments such as“Well done sir”,“Great job”, and“Salute to you” appeared across social media platforms.

One viewer wrote,“Your small step is an example for many others.”

Another user said,“Speaking is easy, but you showed by action.”

Debate over civic sense and education

The viral clip also started a wider discussion about civic sense in India.

Several people said littering remains a major problem even among educated people. One comment read,“Civic sense is not a subject in our education system.”

Another user joked that highly educated people are often the ones throwing the most garbage.

Some viewers shared their own experiences of confronting people who threw waste from cars. A few said they faced arguments or aggressive reactions when trying to stop littering.

One person wrote that it takes courage these days to advise strangers on the road because some people react angrily.

Others said every vehicle should carry a small trash bag instead of throwing waste outside.

Calls to protect Uttarakhand's beauty

Many comments focused on protecting Uttarakhand's natural beauty, especially as tourist numbers continue to rise.

Users said littering damages the hills, rivers and roads of the state. Some people claimed tourists from outside states often leave behind plastic bottles, food packets and drink cans.

One viewer wrote that similar behaviour is common in places like Rishikesh and Ladakh, where tourists allegedly throw bottles and wrappers openly.

Some users also said parents who litter in front of children teach the same bad habits to the next generation.

At the same time, a few comments argued that municipal workers are paid to clean roads and collect garbage. However, most users disagreed and said keeping public places clean is everyone's responsibility.

The video has become popular not because of anger or violence, but because of the calm and respectful way the elderly man handled the situation.

Many viewers said the clip sends a strong message that ordinary citizens should speak up when they see public places being dirtied.