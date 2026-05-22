Cockroach Janata Party (CJP): Founder Abhijeet Dipke Gets Death Threats, Told 'Will Be Killed In US'

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the satirical 'Cockroach Janata Party', has been getting death threats. He shared screenshots of the messages on his social media, where he was warned that he would be killed if he didn't stop his activities. One message bluntly said, "Shut down the account or you will be killed." Following these threats, Abhijit's parents have also expressed their deep concern.

This comes after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) reportedly told the Central Government that satirical accounts like these are a threat to national security. The BJP has reacted, saying that democracy cannot be destroyed by anarchy.

'Will Be Killed in US': CJP Founder Abhijit Deepke's Shocking Claim

Abhijit shared one of the threatening messages he received on X (formerly Twitter). It read: "Shut down the Cockroach Janata Party's social media accounts. You will get money. Join BJP. Or you will be killed in America." Abhijit says he has been constantly receiving such threats on his phone and social media accounts ever since he started the page. He even shared a video message containing a threat.

Abhijit, who is originally from Madhya Pradesh, is currently a student at Boston University. His parents, Bhagwan and Anita Deepke, are extremely worried. They told local media that they fear this could land their son in serious trouble, and he might even get arrested. They also mentioned that they have lost sleep since this whole thing started.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the IB suspects a foreign hand trying to destabilize India behind these accounts. Based on this report, the IT Ministry ordered X to block the Cockroach Janata Party's account.

There's a high chance that the Instagram account, which has a massive 1.6 crore followers, might also be blocked. After the X account was banned, a new handle called 'Cockroach Is Back' was started, and it quickly gained 1.5 lakh subscribers. This new handle has already started a campaign demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Reacting to the developments, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that this 'party' is the result of a pre-planned conspiracy.