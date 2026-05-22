Zambian Delegate: Azerbaijan Showed That Smart Urbanization Is Achievable

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

As discussions on sustainable urbanization and housing continued at the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Zambian delegate Meekson Mwamulando, in his remarks to AzerNEWS, highlighted the importance of practical urban planning solutions and praised Azerbaijan's smart city initiatives as an example for developing countries.

Speaking about the impact of WUF13, Mwamulando said the forum had created important momentum toward addressing global housing and urban development challenges, particularly for countries of the Global South.

“There have been positive steps that can be taken from WUF13, especially considering that it was held in Azerbaijan at an important stage for humanity when we are discussing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 11 related to sustainable cities and urban modernization,” he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has demonstrated that smart city and smart village concepts can be successfully implemented in post-conflict and developing areas.

“Azerbaijan has demonstrated that smart cities are possible and applicable because when we visited Garabagh, we were able to see what a smart village looks like,” Mwamulando noted.

He also welcomed the broader inclusion of NGOs and civil society organizations within the forum's discussions, describing their participation as an important step forward in global urban governance.

“WUF13 has made positive progress considering that NGO forums were included as partners in the UN discussions,” he stated.“Civil society organizations play a pivotal role in ensuring citizens are represented and in shaping the planning measures implemented by governments.”

Mwamulando stressed that housing shortages and rapid urbanization remain major challenges across many African and Global South countries, where cities often continue to expand without sufficient long-term planning.

“This forum mainly concerns Global South countries where infrastructure development and planning are still at an early stage and where cities are developing without proper planning,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the forum had produced constructive discussions and resolutions focused on improving urban planning systems and housing development policies.

“Many resolutions have been discussed and adopted, particularly regarding planning, and these are very helpful for most Global South countries,” Mwamulando concluded.