Al Barari Luxury Villa Leased For Record AED14 Million Over Two Years

Dubai, UAE, 22May 2026: A luxury villa in Al Barari has been leased for a record AED 14 million over two years, marking the highest rental transaction ever recorded in one of Dubai's most exclusive residential communities.

The landmark deal was secured by fäm Properties for a 14,500 sq ft five-bedroom residence within The Collection at Al Barari. Originally purchased for AED 54 million, the villa is generating a yearly rental yield of 12.8%.

At AED 7 million annually, the agreement surpasses the previous Al Barari rental record of AED 4.8 million per year by 46%, as confirmed by DXBinteract data.

“This transaction reflects the continued depth of demand within Dubai's ultra-prime segment, particularly for highly curated, lifestyle-driven residences where quality and exclusivity outweigh conventional market parameters,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“It underlines the strength and resilience of the market, and Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for wealthy individuals who want this to be their home.”

The villa sits on a 16,000 sq ft plot and features a design centred on privacy, wellness and resort-style living. It includes open-plan formal and informal living areas, a private study with direct lift access, a landscaped garden with pond feature, a fully equipped gym overlooking the pool, and a dedicated wellness pavilion.

The tenant, a Brazilian ultra-high-net-worth individual, was seeking a highly specific lifestyle environment. The deal was brought together by Ana Carolina Oliveira, a Brazilian-born fäm Properties property advisor with nearly a decade of experience in Dubai real estate.

Her long-standing relationships within this segment, combined with cultural familiarity and market access, played a central role in identifying and securing the property.

At the time of search, available rental inventory in Al Barari, including properties above AED 3 million annually, did not meet the tenant's requirements in terms of architecture, privacy and wellness-led design.

This resulted in a shift away from conventional rental listings towards trophy villas originally positioned for sale in the AED 100 million range, where the required specification was more readily available.

Over a two-month period, off-market discussions were conducted with multiple owners to explore long-term leasing structures for homes not originally intended for rental use.

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