Meghalaya CM Distributes Over Rs 16.59 Crore Skill Development Work Orders At Skillerate 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 21 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has said that skill development programmes must go beyond training and provide practical support systems to ensure employment and self-reliance among youth, as he attended the Skillerate 2026 programme in Tura.

The programme, organised by the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill Development in collaboration with the CM Skills Mission and the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), saw the distribution of work orders worth more than Rs 16.59 crore and start-up tools to nearly 800 beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering at Holly Hocks near BAKDIL Training Centre on Thursday, Chief Minister Sangma added that feedback received through the government's CM Connect initiative repeatedly highlighted the need for stronger livelihood opportunities, self-employment support and skill-based training for the youth.

He said the state government had already invested more than Rs 32 crore in various skill development initiatives benefiting thousands of young people, but realised that training alone was insufficient without access to equipment, tools and market linkages.

"Many trained individuals informed us that despite completing courses successfully, they lacked the basic tools required to begin working independently. This programme aims to bridge that gap," the Chief Minister added.

He said that the state government's focus was not merely on distributing toolkits, but on creating dignity, confidence and livelihood opportunities for young people.

Highlighting Meghalaya's economic progress, Chief Minister Sangma added that the state was emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, but stressed that economic growth must remain inclusive and directly benefit ordinary citizens, farmers, workers and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister also announced that a new college focusing on agriculture, horticulture and food processing would be established in Williamnagar, while a veterinary college would come up at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi district.

"These institutions will not only provide educational opportunities for students but will also support farmers and livestock rearers through research, innovation and technological advancement," he said.

Labour, Employment and Skill Development Minister Methodius Dkhar said that skill development acts as a bridge between a person's potential and purpose in life.

"When I look at the youth gathered here, I see future entrepreneurs, innovators and changemakers of Meghalaya," he added.

He also highlighted various government initiatives including PROPEL, MEGASKILL, SHIELD and EQUIP, aimed at improving livelihoods, expanding global opportunities and ensuring inclusive access to skill development programmes.

During the programme, 34 work orders were distributed under Skills Meghalaya and Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya (SHCDM) for training 4,830 trainees, with a total project value of Rs 16,59,56,334.

Officials said 28 work orders under Skills Meghalaya covering 3,930 trainees amounted to Rs 12.04 crore, while six work orders under SHCDM covering 900 trainees amounted to Rs 4.55 crore.

Start-up tools worth Rs 44.72 lakh were also distributed to 798 beneficiaries across trades such as plumbing, automotive servicing, masonry, gardening, farming systems, mushroom cultivation and mobile phone repair to support entrepreneurship and self-employment initiatives.

Beneficiaries and training partners also shared testimonies during the programme, highlighting the positive impact of skill development and employment-linked training initiatives.