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Russian Drone Strikes Near Shopping Center In Kharkiv

Russian Drone Strikes Near Shopping Center In Kharkiv


2026-05-21 03:16:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The extent of the damage caused by the attack is still being assessed.

Read also: Five injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

As reported by Ukrinform, 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack over the past day, leaving eight people injured.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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