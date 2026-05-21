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Russian Drone Strikes Near Shopping Center In Kharkiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
The extent of the damage caused by the attack is still being assessed.Read also: Five injured in Russian attack on Dnipro
As reported by Ukrinform, 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack over the past day, leaving eight people injured.
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine
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