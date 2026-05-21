Insurehunt Launches As The“Anti-AI” Insurance Shopping Platform, Betting Consumers Still Want Human Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) While Insurance Industry bets on AI chatbots, one startup is betting on the opposite path- The local insurance agents

Miami FL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the insurance industry races to replace human interaction with AI chatbots, one startup is making a bold counter-bet: real people still matter.

InsureHunt

The timing is no coincidence. As other major platforms invest heavily in ChatGPT-powered bots and automated quoting engines, a growing number of consumers are pushing back. According to a 2025 J.D. Power survey, 64% of insurance shoppers still prefer speaking with a knowledgeable human agent before making a coverage decision - especially for complex policies like homeowners, life, and business insurance.

“There's a massive gap between what Silicon Valley thinks consumers want and what they actually need,” said the Founder of InsureHunt.“An AI chatbot can spit out the cheapest quote in seconds. But it can't tell you whether that policy actually protects your family if disaster strikes. That requires a real conversation with someone who understands your state laws, your neighborhood risks, and your life.”

How InsureHunt Works

InsureHunt takes a fundamentally different approach from platforms that sell consumer data to the highest bidder:

✓ Consumers fill out a short form in under 2 minutes.

✓ InsureHunt matches them with top-rated, licensed local agents who specialize in their coverage needs.

✓ Consumers choose which agents to connect with - their data is never sold or shared without consent.

✓ The entire service is completely free for consumers.

Unlike online quote-generation sites that blast personal information to dozens of carriers, InsureHunt puts the consumer in control. Every agent on the platform is licensed, reviewed, and verified.

Why the Market Is Ready for an Alternative

The insurance comparison space has been dominated by platforms that prioritize carrier commissions over consumer experience. Many shoppers report receiving aggressive sales calls within minutes of requesting a quote - a frustration that has eroded trust in the industry.

InsureHunt was designed to solve this problem by flipping the model by empowering consumers to handpick agents based on reviews, specialties, and local expertise.

The platform currently covers auto, home, life, business,pet, renters,health,motorcycle and final expense across all 50 states.

What Agents Are Saying

Independent insurance agents are equally enthusiastic.

“Lead-gen platforms send me recycled leads that five other agents already called. InsureHunt sends me consumers who actually chose to talk to me. The conversion rate difference is night and day.” - New York-based agent on the InsureHunt platform

InsureHunt is currently onboarding founding agents nationwide and offering early adopters preferred placement on the platform.

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About InsureHunt

InsureHunt is a platform that connects consumers with vetted, licensed local insurance agents. Founded with the mission of making insurance shopping personal again, InsureHunt covers auto, home, life, and business insurance across all 50 states. The platform is free for consumers and offers exclusive, direct customer quote requests for agents.

CONTACT: Media Relations, InsureHunt Email:... Web: