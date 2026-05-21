Why Apple's Iphone 18 Pro Could Be The New Iphone 8, And That May Not Be A Bad Thing

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For nearly a decade, Apple's iPhone strategy has followed a familiar formula: launch a flashy new Pro model every September, while the standard iPhones inherit older premium features at lower prices. But 2026 could mark the company's biggest shake-up since the iPhone X era.

According to growing rumours, Apple's first foldable iPhone - often referred to online as the“iPhone Fold” or "iPhone Ultra" - may become the headline device this year, potentially overshadowing the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

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Yet despite the hype around foldables, the iPhone 18 Pro may end up playing a role Apple fans have seen before: the dependable bestseller that quietly carries the lineup, much like the iPhone 8 did in 2017.

A repeat of Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone X strategy?

Back in 2017, Apple introduced both the iPhone 8 and the revolutionary iPhone X at the same launch event. While the iPhone X introduced Face ID, gesture controls, and an edge-to-edge display, the iPhone 8 looked far more familiar.

But, there was one important twist: the iPhone X faced production delays due to manufacturing complexities. As a result, Apple released the iPhone 8 in September, while the iPhone X arrived much later in November.

Analysts now believe history could repeat itself.

Rumours suggest Apple's foldable iPhone may be difficult to manufacture at scale, potentially limiting stock availability at launch. Some reports even claim the foldable device could ship months after the rest of the iPhone 18 lineup.

If that happens, as Macworld points out, the iPhone 18 Pro could become the device that most consumers actually buy while waiting for foldable supply to stabilise.

Why the iPhone Fold may stay niche

Unlike the iPhone X, however, Apple's foldable phone may not represent the future of every iPhone.

Price is expected to be a major barrier. Current rumours suggest the foldable model could start at nearly double the price of today's iPhone 17 Pro.

There are also practical compromises. Foldable phones often sacrifice battery life, durability, camera quality, or biometric systems to achieve their flexible designs. And, not everyone wants that.

That leaves the iPhone 18 Pro in a strong position. It may not generate the loudest headlines, but it will likely offer what most buyers actually want.

In other words, the iPhone Fold may be the future-facing experiment, but the iPhone 18 Pro could still be Apple's real blockbuster.

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Forget vibrant shades, Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra to launch in few colours iPhone 18 Pro: Five rumoured features, including variable aperture camera and smaller Dynamic Island

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