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UN Rapporteur Urges Italy to Suspend EU–Israel Deal Over Gaza Flotilla Row
(MENAFN) UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territory Francesca Albanese has called on Italy to support suspending the EU–Israel Association Agreement following the treatment of activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla, according to reports.
Her remarks came in response to comments by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had condemned footage involving Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and activists from the flotilla.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Albanese said it was positive that Meloni condemned Ben-Gvir’s conduct, but argued that diplomatic statements alone were insufficient.
She urged Italy to reconsider its position and “stop opposing the suspension of the EU-Israel Agreement,” according to reports.
Albanese also described the treatment of detained flotilla participants as comparatively mild, stating it was “a luxury treatment compared to what is inflicted on Palestinians in Israeli prisons.”
Meloni had earlier described the footage as “unacceptable” and said it was intolerable that demonstrators, including Italian citizens, were subjected to treatment that violated human dignity, according to reports.
Her remarks came in response to comments by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had condemned footage involving Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and activists from the flotilla.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Albanese said it was positive that Meloni condemned Ben-Gvir’s conduct, but argued that diplomatic statements alone were insufficient.
She urged Italy to reconsider its position and “stop opposing the suspension of the EU-Israel Agreement,” according to reports.
Albanese also described the treatment of detained flotilla participants as comparatively mild, stating it was “a luxury treatment compared to what is inflicted on Palestinians in Israeli prisons.”
Meloni had earlier described the footage as “unacceptable” and said it was intolerable that demonstrators, including Italian citizens, were subjected to treatment that violated human dignity, according to reports.
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