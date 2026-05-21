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Carney Blasts Israel Over 'Abominable' Treatment of Flotilla Activists
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a fierce condemnation Wednesday of Israel's conduct toward aid activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla, calling the treatment of civilians unacceptable and demanding that Tel Aviv guarantee the safety of Canadian nationals caught in the crackdown.
"The abominable treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla, including that which is documented in footage shared by (Israeli National Security Minister) Itamar Ben-Gvir, is unacceptable," Carney wrote on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
Carney confirmed that Canada's Foreign Ministry had formally summoned Israel's ambassador to Ottawa, pressing for "assurances regarding the safety and security of Canadians involved."
The prime minister also pointed to existing punitive measures already in place against the Israeli minister. "Canada has already imposed strict sanctions on Mr. Ben-Gvir, including asset freezes and a travel ban, in response to his repeated incitement of violence," he said. "The protection of civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld everywhere, at all times."
Carney's statement followed the spread of a video, posted by Ben-Gvir himself, depicting detained flotilla activists zip-tied and forced to kneel on the deck of a vessel — an interception that took place in international waters.
The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla announced Tuesday that Israeli forces had seized all 50 ships in its convoy.
"The abominable treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla, including that which is documented in footage shared by (Israeli National Security Minister) Itamar Ben-Gvir, is unacceptable," Carney wrote on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
Carney confirmed that Canada's Foreign Ministry had formally summoned Israel's ambassador to Ottawa, pressing for "assurances regarding the safety and security of Canadians involved."
The prime minister also pointed to existing punitive measures already in place against the Israeli minister. "Canada has already imposed strict sanctions on Mr. Ben-Gvir, including asset freezes and a travel ban, in response to his repeated incitement of violence," he said. "The protection of civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld everywhere, at all times."
Carney's statement followed the spread of a video, posted by Ben-Gvir himself, depicting detained flotilla activists zip-tied and forced to kneel on the deck of a vessel — an interception that took place in international waters.
The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla announced Tuesday that Israeli forces had seized all 50 ships in its convoy.
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