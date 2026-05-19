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Merkel Addresses Europe's Science Leadership Ambition
(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Europe is still a long way from fulfilling its long-standing goal of becoming "the strongest and most science-based continent in the world."
Speaking during a ceremony at the European Parliament that honored the inaugural recipients of the European Order of Merit, Merkel stated that the European Union’s promise of prosperity to its citizens is under increasing strain and calls for renewed commitment and effort.
Referring to pledges made by EU leaders in Lisbon in 2000, Merkel noted that Europe had set out an ambition to become the world’s leading knowledge- and science-driven region. She said, "If you go back to 2000, when in Lisbon the heads of government stated that Europe should be the strongest and most science-based continent in the world, and we are far from that goal, and there's a lot of work that you have to do in order to get closer to that promise,"
Merkel underlined that economic strength remains crucial for supporting wider European priorities, including climate protection and the preservation of biodiversity.
She added that environmental sustainability and economic performance must advance together if European citizens are to continue viewing the EU as a source of added value and benefit.
On matters of peace and security, Merkel warned that stability in Europe can no longer be assumed as guaranteed, pointing to the ongoing war in Ukraine as proof that long-established assumptions about the continent’s security framework have been fundamentally disrupted.
Speaking during a ceremony at the European Parliament that honored the inaugural recipients of the European Order of Merit, Merkel stated that the European Union’s promise of prosperity to its citizens is under increasing strain and calls for renewed commitment and effort.
Referring to pledges made by EU leaders in Lisbon in 2000, Merkel noted that Europe had set out an ambition to become the world’s leading knowledge- and science-driven region. She said, "If you go back to 2000, when in Lisbon the heads of government stated that Europe should be the strongest and most science-based continent in the world, and we are far from that goal, and there's a lot of work that you have to do in order to get closer to that promise,"
Merkel underlined that economic strength remains crucial for supporting wider European priorities, including climate protection and the preservation of biodiversity.
She added that environmental sustainability and economic performance must advance together if European citizens are to continue viewing the EU as a source of added value and benefit.
On matters of peace and security, Merkel warned that stability in Europe can no longer be assumed as guaranteed, pointing to the ongoing war in Ukraine as proof that long-established assumptions about the continent’s security framework have been fundamentally disrupted.
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