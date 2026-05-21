Poland Calls for NATO, EU Preparedness Amid Rising Ukraine War Tensions

According to reports citing Hungarian media, Tusk emphasized that Poland would continue strengthening its defense capabilities and deepen cooperation with regional partners, particularly Baltic and Scandinavian states, as security conditions evolve.He also reaffirmed Warsaw’s willingness to work with Hungary on energy supply diversification, describing it as a key area of mutual interest despite broader political differences.Tusk expressed continued support for Ukraine’s path toward European Union membership, while stressing that Kyiv must fulfill the same requirements applied to previous accession candidates.For his part, Peter Magyar voiced support for ending the war as soon as possible and raised concerns regarding the situation of the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region.According to reports, Magyar said Hungary’s backing for the next phase of Ukraine’s EU accession talks would depend on progress in addressing minority rights issues, arguing that early resolution of the matter would send a strong signal from Kyiv.

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