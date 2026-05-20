Zelensky Receives Credentials From Ambassadors Of Panama, Mongolia, Peru

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Office of the President, Zelensky accepted the letters of credence from the newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of foreign states: Jorge Ricardo Silen Santacoloma of Panama, Navaan-Yundengiin Oyundari of Mongolia, and Gloria Lissette Nalvarte Simoni de Isasi of Peru.

During the conversation with the Ambassador of Panama, cooperation in the field of agricultural technologies and the development of trade cooperation with Panama as a logistics hub of Latin America were discussed. Zelensky thanked Panama for its firm condemnation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including within UN General Assembly resolutions, and for joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The president also noted that Ukraine's Embassy

is already operating in Panama and that Ukraine expects a reciprocal step in return.

"I had the opportunity to meet your President in September in New York, and it was not our first opportunity for dialogue. He is a very welcome guest in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He also expressed gratitude for the invitation from the President of Panama to take part in the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Congress of Panama.

During the conversation with the Ambassador of Mongolia, Zelensky expressed gratitude for humanitarian assistance. The discussion covered the deepening of trade and economic cooperation and the expansion of cooperation in agriculture. In particular, there is potential in the mining industry.

Zelensky proposed developing student programs with Mongolia. According to him, Ukraine has relevant experience with other countries and is ready for such a partnership with Mongolia. Ukraine and Mongolia also agreed to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation.

"During your mission, we may be able to open business opportunities between our countries. And I would be glad if you decide to open an embassy in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He thanked the Ambassador of Peru for her country's consistent position in condemning Russia's aggression within international organizations. The discussion focused on the development of bilateral cooperation and the restoration of communication between Ukraine and Peru at the highest level. The possibility of reopening the Embassy of Peru in Ukraine was also discussed.

"Ukraine is developing relations with Latin America and is ready to develop closer relations with Peru. Our embassy is operating, so this would be an important step," Zelensky said.