Zendesk Introduces The Autonomous Service Workforce

"We believe every business will soon run on specialised AI agents that work alongside human experts as one unified team. These agents will be more than just code; they will be team members, held to the same high standards of accountability as any human", Tom Eggemeier, CEO, Zendesk.

Updates include:

Agent Builder and Custom Agents

No-code interface that enables companies to build, test, deploy, optimise AI agents tailored to their policies, workflows, data. Designed to help organisations automate more complex service work while maintaining governance and oversight.

Expanded Zendesk AI Agents

Operate across messaging, email, voice, and AI platforms, maintaining shared context and continuity across interactions. Designed to operate across Zendesk and external service environments. Voice AI Agents including multi-brand and multilingual support across more than 60 languages.

AI Agents for Employee Service

Fully autonomous AI agents for Employee Service. Operate in tools such as Slack and Teams, search across enterprise systems, and enforce source-level permissions.

New Copilot Experiences

Agent Copilot: Connects to internal and external sources to generate procedures and take action on at least 30% of tickets from day one. Admin Copilot: Helps administrators identify operational issues, recommend fixes, apply workflow changes. Knowledge Copilot: Identifies gaps, outdated content, inconsistencies based on real customer conversations. Analyst Copilot: Helps teams spot trends and understand root causes through a new agentic analytics experience.

Quality Score for Continuous Quality Assurance

Brings automated, continuous quality measurement to Suite Professional plans and above. Analyses 100% of human and AI interactions.

Context Graph

Powers the company's agentic analytics experience by capturing past analyses, agentic reasoning, performance context to improve future recommendations.

Expanded Knowledge Graph

Knowledge Graph connectors, supporting sources such as SharePoint, Google Drive, Notion, Guru, Contentful, Document360, and more.

Action Flows for AI Agents and New Workflow Connectors

Allows teams to build integrated workflows for AI agents directly inside Action Builder. A new library of 40 prebuilt workflow connectors, for systems such as Okta, Claude, and OneDrive, with +100 additional apps planned by end of year.

Zendesk Model Context Protocol

With Zendesk MCP Client, AI Agents and Agent Copilot can connect to external systems once and automatically expand their capabilities as new MCP tools are added. With Zendesk MCP Server, businesses will be able to connect Zendesk tickets, knowledge, data to external AI systems.

A New Business Model for the Workforce Era

Every resolution Zendesk charges for is verified. Spam and routine exchanges are excluded. Customers pay only for outcomes that are resolved.

Contact:

Zendesk:

Saskia Stähle-Thamm

[email protected]

Oseon:

Manuel Tietze

+49 170 2450 185

[email protected]