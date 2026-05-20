Brazil Morning Call - May 20, 2026 - Rio Times

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May 20, 05:15 IBOV 174,279 -1.52% USD/BRL 5.03 -0.37% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 46.09 -0.75%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 174,279 -1.52% +24.81% 176,976 - - - USD/BRL 5.03 -0.37% -10.90% 5.05 5.05 5.03 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 46.09 -0.75% +44.12% 46.44 46.30 45.59 40,918,700 VALE3 81.02 -0.99% +46.40% 81.83 81.28 80.17 20,323,200 ITUB4 38.78 -2.12% +4.15% 39.62 39.42 38.70 41,103,000 BBDC4 17.39 -1.53% +11.90% 17.66 17.66 17.26 37,238,500 BBAS3 20.23 -0.93% -19.21% 20.42 20.52 20.07 36,696,600 B3SA3 15.89 -4.96% +7.22% 16.72 16.29 15.81 63,491,900 ABEV3 15.81 +0.00% +10.41% 15.81 15.91 15.53 25,791,100 WEGE3 41.82 -1.23% -6.13% 42.34 42.42 41.51 6,812,100 PRIO3 69.32 +0.73% +75.98% 68.82 69.56 68.18 5,992,000 SUZB3 41.05 -2.19% -22.82% 41.97 42.01 40.97 5,064,200 RENT3 42.09 -2.05% -0.02% 42.97 42.77 41.36 6,067,500 AZZA3 18.78 -2.90% -58.27% 19.34 19.34 18.58 1,804,400 CSNA3 5.90 -4.07% -35.02% 6.15 6.12 5.88 12,691,100 GGBR4 23.02 -1.03% +46.72% 23.26 23.27 22.81 5,947,800 ENEV3 24.21 -3.12% +64.47% 24.99 24.99 23.62 29,542,700

Largest live moves in this report universe

B3SA3 15.89 -4.96% CSNA3 5.90 -4.07% ENEV3 24.21 -3.12% AZZA3 18.78 -2.90% SUZB3 41.05 -2.19% ITUB4 38.78 -2.12% RENT3 42.09 -2.05% BBDC4 17.39 -1.53%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Today's Focus

The catalyst the bulls had been waiting for finally arrived overnight, and the market shrugged. President Trump called off a strike on Iran planned for Tuesday, telling reporters that“serious negotiations are now taking place” and a deal could be reached. In any ordinary cycle that is the headline that eases oil, compresses risk premia, and lets equities breathe. Instead the 30-year Treasury yield touched 5.19% - its highest in nearly nineteen years - the 10-year pushed to 4.687%, and the S&P 500 closed down 0.67% for a third straight session.

The de-escalation simply could not outrun the bond market. Brent held above $110 even after the strike was shelved, because a paused attack does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or refill the inventory the conflict has drained. That left investors staring at the same uncomfortable combination they have faced for weeks: elevated oil feeding into inflation, and yields rising to price it. Good geopolitical news is not the same as good macro news when the transmission runs through energy.

For Brazil the disconnect was sharper still, because the relief never reached Sao Paulo in the first place. The Ibovespa fell 1.52% to 174,279, a five-week low, and the move had almost nothing to do with Iran. A new Atlas election poll and a 3.5% drop in B3 did the damage locally, while the global tape offered no offsetting lift. An index that should be a leveraged play on falling oil instead closed oversold, its daily RSI down to 28.

What matters today. The FOMC minutes land at 14:00 ET and will be read for any hint of how seriously the Fed is treating the oil-driven inflation impulse. EIA crude inventories print at 10:30 ET. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr speaks at 09:15 ET. And after the US close, Nvidia reports - the single largest swing factor for global risk sentiment into Thursday's open.

01 Trump paused the Iran strike, and the bond market refused to celebrate

The sequence was textbook in its setup and unexpected in its outcome. Trump had warned over the weekend that Iran needed to“get moving, FAST,” then announced he was holding off on a planned Tuesday attack after the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates asked him to wait while a deal was negotiated. Oil dipped on the headline, then climbed back. Brent settled near $110 and West Texas Intermediate around $108.59, both still up more than half from where they stood when the conflict began in late February.

The reason the relief faded is structural, not sentimental. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to most traffic, the US naval blockade of Iranian ports stays in place until negotiations conclude, and a strike that is paused“for a little while” does not restore the supply that has gone missing. Markets have learned to treat each de-escalation headline as reversible, and the price action reflected that scepticism rather than any failure of the news itself.

Assessment - Oil-yield linkage HIGH

The dominant driver into the US close was not equities reacting to Iran but bonds reacting to oil. With the 30-year above 5% and the 10-year above 4.6%, the levels that historically begin to pressure equity multiples, the burden of proof has shifted: risk assets now need yields to fall before they can rally, and yields will not fall while Brent sits above $110. Bias: the geopolitical de-escalation is real but second-order until it actually pulls oil lower.

02 The Focus survey keeps moving the wrong way for the Copom

Brazil's domestic macro picture hardened this week in a direction that complicates the easing story. The May 18 Focus survey lifted the market's year-end Selic forecast to 13.25%, a quarter-point higher than the prior week, and raised the 2026 IPCA estimate to 4.92% - the tenth consecutive weekly increase and now comfortably above the 4.5% ceiling of the tolerance band. The implication is a slower glide path: roughly five more 25-basis-point cuts through year-end rather than the deeper easing the dovish camp had penciled in a month ago.

The mechanism is the same one running through every market this week. The Iran energy shock is making Brazil's inflation trajectory stickier, which forces the Copom to keep the Selic restrictive at 14.50% for longer. That is a double-edged setup. It caps the room for further multiple expansion in domestic equities, which is part of why the Ibovespa has struggled. But it also sustains the carry-trade rationale that powered the real for most of the year, which is why the currency's weakness has been gradual rather than disorderly.

03 The Ibovespa is oversold, and the damage was largely homegrown

The technical picture on the Ibovespa now reads as stretched to the downside. The index closed at 174,279 after touching an intraday low near 173,544, and its daily RSI fell to roughly 28 - the kind of reading that historically precedes at least a pause in selling, if not a bounce. The MACD remains decisively negative, so momentum has not turned; oversold is a condition, not a signal.

What makes the session notable is how little of it came from the global story. An Atlas survey for Bloomberg showed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro losing support after reports linking him to a banker charged with fraud, reviving political-risk pricing into October's election. B3 itself dropped more than 3.5% after naming Christian Egan as chief executive, a heavy weight for a single index constituent. The big banks slid alongside a higher domestic 10-year yield. Petrobras, the one name that should have benefited from firm oil, could not carry an index dragged down by everything around it.

Resistance overhead. The first hurdle sits around the 180,000 zone where the index repeatedly stalled through early May; reclaiming it would require the global yield pressure to ease. Above that, the prior congestion near 185,000 marks the ceiling of the recent range.

Support below. The immediate floor is the 173,500 area tested in Tuesday's low. A clean break there opens the path toward the longer-term rising trendline closer to 164,000, the level that has anchored the entire post-2025 advance.

04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Wednesday, May 20 Overnight- headline cooled to 2.8% year-on-year, below the 3.0% consensus, a rare downside inflation surprise among the majors this week 09:15 ET- the Vice Chair for Supervision; watched for any read on how policymakers are weighing the oil-driven inflation impulse 10:30 ET- consensus looks for a draw of around 2.5 million barrels; a large draw would reinforce the tight-supply narrative keeping Brent bid 14:00 ET- the day's main event; markets want to know how close the Fed is to treating the energy shock as a reason to hold or even hike 14:30 ET- the BCB's weekly foreign-exchange flow data, relevant for the real after the prior week's outflow reading After the bell- the largest single catalyst for global risk sentiment into Thursday; analysts expect roughly $1.78 per share on $79 billion in revenue 05 Latin America fell together, but the split was risk-on versus rate-sensitive

The regional tape divided along a clear line on Tuesday. The markets most exposed to global risk sentiment and to the same yield pressure weighing on Sao Paulo fell hardest: Chile's IPSA dropped 1.12% to 10,351 and Argentina's Merval lost 1.47%, both leaving their daily RSI readings in the mid-30s and low-40s respectively. These are the regional proxies for the same story playing out in Brazil.

The commodity-linked and more domestically insulated indices held up. Colombia's COLCAP edged up 0.43% to 2,110 and Mexico's IPC added 0.22% to 68,556, the latter still the steadiest large LatAm index through the oil shock thanks to its own energy exposure. Bitcoin, the region's informal risk barometer, closed roughly flat at $77,193 with its RSI near 46 - neither confirming a flight from risk nor signalling renewed appetite, which fairly captures a market waiting on the Fed minutes and Nvidia rather than committing in either direction.

06 Bottom Line Positioning Call

The substitution that defined the session was optimism giving way to arithmetic. Trump paused the Iran strike, the kind of de-escalation that should have rallied risk, but the relief was overwhelmed by a 30-year yield at a near-two-decade high and Brent that refused to fall below $110. Good geopolitical news did not translate into good macro news, because the channel between them - energy - stayed jammed.

For Brazil the read is more cautious still, because the Ibovespa's 1.52% loss was largely domestic in origin and arrived with the index already oversold. The two pivots that can change the picture are both today: the FOMC minutes at 14:00 ET, and Nvidia after the bell. Until they print, the path of least resistance is for Brazilian equities to stay hostage to the global yield story rather than to lead it.

Bias: cautious, with oversold conditions arguing against chasing the move lower. What must hold is the 173,500 support; a break there with the RSI already near 28 would be a sign the selling is fundamental rather than technical. What would reopen the upside is any combination of the Fed minutes reading less hawkish than feared and oil finally responding to the de-escalation.

Frequently Asked Questions Why did the Ibovespa fall if Trump cancelled the Iran strike?

Because the move was driven mostly by domestic factors rather than the geopolitical headline. The Ibovespa lost 1.52% to 174,279 on a new election poll showing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro losing support, and on a 3.5% drop in exchange operator B3 after it named a new chief executive. Globally, the strike cancellation failed to ease oil, so the relief that might have lifted Brazilian equities never materialised. The index closed oversold, with its daily RSI near 28.

What happened to US Treasury yields on May 19?

Long-end yields surged. The 30-year Treasury yield briefly topped 5.19%, its highest level in nearly nineteen years, while the 10-year rose to about 4.687%, the highest since early 2025. Rising yields pressured equities, sending the S&P 500 down 0.67% for a third consecutive losing session. The move reflects investor concern that elevated oil prices will keep inflation sticky and limit the Fed's room to cut.

Where does the Selic rate stand and where is it headed?

The Selic is at 14.50% after the Copom's 25-basis-point cut on April 29, the second consecutive reduction of that size. The May 18 Focus survey lifted the market's year-end 2026 forecast to 13.25%, implying roughly five more quarter-point cuts this year - a slower pace than expected a month ago. The shift reflects a stickier inflation outlook, with the Focus IPCA estimate rising to 4.92% for a tenth straight week.

Why is USD/BRL back above R$5.00?

The real closed at R$5.0475, having drifted back above the R$5.00 line it broke earlier in the year. Two forces are at work: the Iran energy shock weighing on emerging-market currencies broadly, and a repricing toward a slower Copom easing cycle that, while supportive of carry, has coincided with broad dollar strength as US yields climb. The currency's weakness has been gradual rather than disorderly, consistent with Brazil's still-wide real-rate advantage.

What should investors watch today?

Two events dominate. The FOMC minutes at 14:00 ET will be parsed for how the Fed is treating the oil-driven inflation impulse and whether a hike is genuinely on the table. After the US close, Nvidia reports earnings - the largest single swing factor for global risk sentiment into Thursday's open. EIA crude inventories at 10:30 ET and a speech from Fed Vice Chair Barr at 09:15 ET fill out the session.

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