Salman Khan Slams Paparazzi After Hospital Incident: 'Is A Picture More Important Or Life?'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood actor Salman Khan has broken his silence on the viral hospital incident, dropping a series of selfies on Instagram to call out what he describes as insensitive paparazzi behaviour.

On Tuesday night, the superstar was photographed outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, where he had reportedly gone to meet an ailing family member. As he exited, paps aggressively followed his car, shouting his name and filming.

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A visibly angry Salman was caught on camera scolding the crowd, with clips that instantly flooded the Internet. Hours later, instead of a traditional PR statement, Salman took to social media, posting a carousel of close-up selfies with an intense look to share a piece of his mind.

In his first post, the actor directly addressed the media, with whom he has shared a cordial relationship for decades.“If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,” he shared.“But if they wanna make money from my losses... keep quiet don't enjoy.”

Salman then went on to address how the crowd repeatedly chanted the name of his upcoming film during a private crisis.“Bhai bhai bhai Matrabhumi picture... pic imp hai ya life (All this 'bhai bhai bhai' and 'Matrubhumi' chants... to hell with the film, is a picture more important or someone's life?)” he added.

The post turned more serious as the superstar issued a direct warning to invasive paps.“Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath... Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga?” (If you want to try this next time over a brother's grief, try it with me. Just try it... When someone from your family is in a hospital, will I react like this?)

He then added:“Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa.” (I'm 60 now, but I haven't forgotten how to fight... remember that. you'll land me in jail, haha.)

While the trailing "haha" adds a touch of humour, Salman's message is a firm reality check against the toxic pap culture in Hindi cinema, serving as a reminder that familiarity shouldn't be mistaken for access without consent.

Fans also rushed to support him, calling his anger "valid", while fellow public figures chimed in, expressing genuine concern.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Matrubhumi, slated for an Independence Day 2026 release, where he returns to his home turf of larger‐than‐life, patriotic action drama.

He also has a line‐up of big‐ticket projects in the pipeline, including filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally's next and the much‐talked‐about spy‐verse installment Tiger vs Pathaan.

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