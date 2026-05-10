Macron Says France 'Never Envisaged' Sending Warships Into Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nairobi: President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that France had "never envisaged" a naval deployment in the Strait of Hormuz but rather a security mission that would be "coordinated with Iran".

At a news conference in Nairobi, Macron said he was sticking to his position opposing a blockade from either side, and to "reject any toll" to ensure ships are able to pass through the strategic waterway.

Iran on Sunday warned of a "decisive and immediate response" to any French or British deployments in the strait, after both announced they would send military vessels to the region.

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"There was never any question of a deployment but we are ready," said Macron.

"We have put together an ad hoc mission, co-led with the British, which has brought together 50 countries and international organisations to enable, in a coordinated way with Iran and by deconflicting the situation with all the countries of the region and the United States, the resumption of maritime traffic as soon as conditions allow," he added.

Macron, in Africa for a summit in Nairobi, said the whole continent was "victim of the blockade" of the strait, through which normally passes most of the oil exported from the Middle East.

France last week announced that its aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, had passed through the Suez Canal in preparation for such a mission.

