Qatar Shooters Fire Three More Golds At GCC Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari shooters excelled at the Lusail International Shooting Range, bagging three gold and four silver medals as the hosts added nine more medals at the GCC Games Doha 2026 yesterday.

The hosts' medals tally rose to 119, including 43 gold, 44 silver and 32 bronze medals. Saudi Arabia are second with 26 gold, 20 silver and 19 bronze medals, while Bahrain are third with 61 medals, including 24 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze.

The trio of Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Angelo Scalzoni and Saeed Abu Shareb combined to win the gold medal in the men's trap team event, aggregating a total of 354 targets. Kuwait (344) claimed silver while the UAE (341) settled for bronze.

Qatar's Dua Habib emerged victorious in the women's 10m air pistol event, scoring 231.2 to strike gold. She overcame a challenge from UAE's Ghalia Al Shuhail, who claimed silver with 229.6 points, while Bahrain's Aisha Al Braiki took bronze with a score of 209.2.

Dua was also part of the national women's 10m air pistol team that clinched another gold of the day. The team, also comprising Aisha Al Abdullah and Salma Al Maas, won the event with a total of 1,669 points, finishing ahead of Bahrain (1,646) and the UAE (1,634).Qatar's Dua Habib, Aisha Al Abdullah and Salma Al Maas won the women's 10m air pistol team gold.

Elsewhere, Qatar also clinched a silver medal in the women's trap team event with Maytha Al Buainain, Khulood Al Khalaf and Ray Bassil returning with an aggregate of 310 targets. Kuwait topped the event with 320 targets while Bahrain (298) finished third. Al Rumaihi also won silver in the men's individual trap event. The Qatari shooter was tied with Kuwait's Abdulrahman Al Faihan on 120 targets before being edged out in the shoot-off. Al Faihan scored 26+23 while Al Rumaihi settled for silver with 26+22. UAE's Yahya Al Muhairi finished third.

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The women's individual trap event saw Qatar's Maytha Al Buainain take silver, with Kuwait's Shahad Al Hawal winning gold and Marwa Bouarki securing bronze.

In the men's 10m air pistol team event, Qatar bagged silver through Khalid Al Shaiba, Nasser Al Sunaij and Mohammed Al Yafei. Saudi Arabia won gold while Oman finished third.Qatar's Mohammed Al Rumaihi in action.

The Qatar shooting team has so far captured a total of 18 medals, including eight gold, five silver and as many bronze medals.

“We are extremely happy with the performance of the shooting team,” said the Secretary General of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association.

“The competitions were highly competitive due to the participation of some of the GCC's top shooters with continental achievements, but Team Qatar imposed their complete dominance.”

Today's shooting schedule includes the finals of the mixed trap team event and the mixed 10m air pistol team event.

Qatar lose to Bahrain in volleyball final

At Aspire Women's Sports Hall, Qatar fell to Bahrain in the men's volleyball final, taking the silver medal.

Bahrain clinched a 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 victory to win gold, while Oman defeated the UAE 3-1 in the third-place match to take bronze.

Meanwhile, Qatar were also confined to a silver medal in the 15-red team snooker after losing to the UAE in the final at the Main Hall of the Qatar Billiards & Snooker Federation.Qatar's Khalid Saadoun (left) and Issa Shanan celebrate their win over the Bahraini counterparts.

The Qatar team, comprising Ali Al-Obaidli, Ahmed Saif and Bashar Hussein, lost to UAE's Mohammed Shehab, Khalid Al Kamali and Abdulrahman Al Shamsi 3-0.

Qatar's hat-trick of wins in padel

Qatar's padel team blanked Bahrain 3-0 to register their third straight victory at Aspire Dome.

The duo of Mishari Nawaf and Rashid Nawaf gave Qatar the lead, defeating Youssef Qaed and Omar Qaed 6-0, 6-1.

Khalid Saadoun and Issa Shanan then teamed up to beat Ahmed Khalid and Hussein Diwani 6-0, 1-6, 6-3. Mohammed Saadoun and Hassan Wali sealed the win after Ali Diwani and Rashid Al-Obaidli retired, with Al-Obaidli forced out due to injury in the second set. Qatar had taken the opening set 6-0.

Defending champions Qatar, who also defeated Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, have secured a place on the podium and will face the UAE in today's final match.

Meanwhile, Bahrain ended Qatar's winning streak in handball, beating the hosts 24-19 at Duhail Handball Hall. Bahrain will meet the UAE in their next match while Qatar face Saudi Arabia on Friday.