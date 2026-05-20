Barshim Wins Gold In China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Mutaz Barshim once again proved his class on the international stage after winning the men's high jump title at the inaugural Asian Jumps Championships in Chongqing, China, yesterday. The Asian record holder cleared 2.23m to secure the gold medal, marking his highest clearance since claiming bronze at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The competition attracted 552 athletes from 23 countries and regions, including Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Qatar and Singapore.

The 34-year-old four-time Olympic medallist opened his campaign confidently by clearing 2.10m on his first attempt before producing another flawless jump at 2.19m. Barshim then sailed over 2.23m at the first time of asking to take firm control of the contest and underline his strong form ahead of the upcoming international season.

Barshim later attempted 2.26m in search of a higher winning mark but was unable to clear the bar.

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The latest triumph follows another memorable appearance by Barshim at the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026 earlier this month. Competing in front of home fans in Doha, the Qatari star cleared 2.16m to claim a shared gold medal alongside Oman's Fatak Bait Jaboob in an emotional tribute to his famous shared Olympic title moment with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi at the Tokyo Games.

The three-time world champion still holds the Asian record with his outstanding leap of 2.43m achieved in Brussels in 2014, which remains the second-highest jump in history.