Prosafe SE: Operational Update April 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 May 2026 - Fleet utilisation for April 2026 was 55%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus continued to operate at full capacity in April, delivering 100% commercial uptime.

Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos both completed scheduled special periodic surveys (SPS), upgrade and maintenance work and returned to full operations.

Safe Boreas operated at 100% utilisation following the start of gangway operations and the 15-month firm contract period on 3 April.

Safe Caledonia is in lay-up at Scapa Flow, UK. The vessel has a contract with Ithaca Energy for accommodation support at the Captain field in the UK North Sea. The contract covers six months of firm work and 3 months of options, starting in the second quarter of 2027.

“We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Ithaca Energy with the Safe Caledonia returning to support work at the Captain facility in 2027. We see further opportunities for Safe Caledonia in 2028 and beyond. With the Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos SPSs and maintenance projects completed and Safe Boreas fully operational, we are focused on extending the backlog for our vessels in a strong global market for high-end accommodation vessels.” said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act