Qatar Completes Medical Preparations For Pilgrims As Full Healthcare Team Arrives At Holy Sites

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Hajj Mission has completed its preparations to provide comprehensive healthcare services for pilgrims from Qatar during the current Hajj season, following the arrival of all members of the accompanying medical unit to the Holy Sites.

The medical preparations form part of Qatar's wider efforts to ensure the health and safety of its pilgrims and enable them to perform their rituals in a safe and reassuring environment throughout their spiritual journey.

The Qatari Hajj Mission said the integrated healthcare plan reflects close cooperation among several national institutions, including the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, and the Primary Health Care Corporation.

The coordinated national framework aims to provide continuous medical care for pilgrims from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until their safe return home.

Dr. Khalid Abdulhadi, Head of the Medical Services Unit at the Qatari Hajj Mission, stressed that the safety and wellbeing of Qatari pilgrims remain a top priority for the State of Qatar. He noted that all available medical capabilities and qualified healthcare professionals have been mobilized to ensure pilgrims receive the highest standards of healthcare throughout the Hajj season.

He explained that the role of the medical unit extends beyond treatment services to include prevention, health monitoring, rapid intervention, and coordination with relevant health authorities in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

According to Dr. Abdulhadi, the medical delegation accompanying this year's mission consists of 36 healthcare professionals, including family physicians, emergency medicine specialists, epidemiologists, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, and technical staff working around the clock to provide immediate medical care to pilgrims at all locations.

He added that pharmacy officials, nursing supervisors, and technical teams arrived in Makkah early to finalize technical and logistical preparations at the mission's clinics in coordination with Saudi health authorities to ensure full operational readiness before the arrival of pilgrims.

The healthcare system established by the mission includes fully equipped clinics for men and women at the mission headquarters in Makkah, as well as additional clinics at the Holy Sites in Mina and Arafat. Observation and medical isolation rooms have also been prepared for cases requiring special monitoring, while a fully equipped medical team will accompany pilgrims in Muzdalifah to ensure uninterrupted healthcare throughout all stages of Hajj rituals.

Dr. Abdulhadi said the clinics have been supplied with the necessary medicines, medical equipment, and rapid triage units, enabling healthcare teams to deal promptly with various medical conditions according to the highest professional standards. A fully equipped ambulance has also been assigned to accompany the mission throughout the Hajj season to enhance emergency response capabilities.