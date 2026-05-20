MENAFN - Swissinfo) European rearmament has put similar pressure on old policies in Ireland and Switzerland – and sparked heated reactions from defenders of“traditional” neutrality in both countries. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Staying in neutral? How Swiss and Irish debates compare This content was published on May 20, 2026 - 09:00 10 minutes

As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.

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My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

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Look for similarities between Ireland and Switzerland and you'll see a pair of small and – at least nowadays – rich states. Tax policies involving big multinational firms may also pop up.

But as Europe confronts new security concerns, marked by Russian militarism and US-NATO strains, another commonality has become clearer. For years – almost a century for one, even longer for the other – Ireland and Switzerland have been neutral. In 2026 they are part of a shrinking club. How are they adapting, and how do they compare?

The impact of neighbours

Historically, at least, the two versions of neutrality share very different origins and motivations.“No country is neutral by coincidence,” says Laurent Goetschel, director of the Basel-based Swisspeace institute. In the Swiss case, its armed neutrality was given the seal of approval from outside, when European powers recognised it at the 1815 Congress of Vienna.

Explore the past and present of Swiss neutrality in our article:

More Foreign Affairs What does the future hold for Swiss neutrality?

Switzerland is grappling with a key question: should it follow a path of openness or isolationism?

Read more: What does the future hold for Swiss neutra