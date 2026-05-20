Anacláudia Rossbach Calls Global Slum Crisis 'Critical' At WUF13 In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

“I have lived in a favela in Brazil. I devoted a period of my life to addressing problems in this area.”

This was stated by Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN-Habitat, during the event titled“Transformation of Informal Settlements and Slums for Housing” held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Rossbach, millions of people in Africa and South Asia continue to face similar challenges.

“Today, a large number of people around the world suffer from slum conditions. They lack basic services such as toilets, electricity, and gas. People struggle to find clothing and employment opportunities. All of this creates serious social problems,” she said.

Rossbach emphasized that informal settlements are directly linked to public health concerns, adding that climate change and slum conditions are closely interconnected issues.

“More than four million people worldwide live in slums. The current situation is critical. Therefore, we must work to reduce the number of slums. Government policy alone is not enough. An integrated and comprehensive framework must be established. Azerbaijan is already supporting Somalia in this direction. Efforts are underway to transform slums in Somalia into proper residential communities,” she noted.

The fourth day of WUF13 is currently underway in Baku.

The opening day of the forum featured ministerial meetings dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, ministerial roundtables, women and civil society assemblies, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. A ceremony for raising the UN and Azerbaijani flags was also held as part of the forum.

The second day drew attention with the inaugural Leaders Summit, where high-level discussions focused on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and city resilience. The opening of the Mexico City pavilion also took place within the framework of WUF13, serving as a platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of the forum featured extensive discussions on topics including the global housing crisis, safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence in urban governance, green urbanization, social equality, and sustainable transportation.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between Shusha and Trabzon.

In addition, the“WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnerships and Decision-Making” was held for the first time in WUF history at Azerbaijan's initiative.

More than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for WUF13, which will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities and Human Settlements,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and civil society representatives to strengthen global cooperation in sustainable urban development.