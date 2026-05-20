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Mauritania Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey for Bilateral Talks
(MENAFN) Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug is scheduled to visit Ankara on Wednesday for talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to Turkish diplomatic sources cited on Tuesday.
The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing the implementation of decisions reached during the first Türkiye–Mauritania Joint Economic Commission meeting held in May 2025.
According to reports, the Turkish side is expected to emphasize efforts to increase trade volume and boost mutual investment between the two countries.
The talks are also likely to cover potential expansion of cooperation in defense and military industries, as well as in sectors such as fisheries, agriculture, and mining.
In addition, Türkiye is expected to reaffirm its support for the economic and social development of Sahel countries and continued counterterrorism cooperation in the region.
Both sides are also anticipated to discuss enhancing coordination within multilateral organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing the implementation of decisions reached during the first Türkiye–Mauritania Joint Economic Commission meeting held in May 2025.
According to reports, the Turkish side is expected to emphasize efforts to increase trade volume and boost mutual investment between the two countries.
The talks are also likely to cover potential expansion of cooperation in defense and military industries, as well as in sectors such as fisheries, agriculture, and mining.
In addition, Türkiye is expected to reaffirm its support for the economic and social development of Sahel countries and continued counterterrorism cooperation in the region.
Both sides are also anticipated to discuss enhancing coordination within multilateral organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
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