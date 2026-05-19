Qatar Deems Recognition Of Nakba A Key To Just, Lasting Palestinian Peace

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar affirmed that recognition of the Nakba is an indispensable foundation for any just, comprehensive, and lasting peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue.

This was stated in Qatar's statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, during the special meeting of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, marking the 78th anniversary of the Nakba at the UN headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency emphasized the importance of adopting General Assembly Resolution 79/82, noting that Qatar takes pride in being among the sponsors of this resolution, as recognition of the Nakba is essential for achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

She reaffirmed Qatar's commitment that the names of all Palestinian child martyrs will not be forgotten, describing them as victims of a continuing Nakba, whose suffering cannot be ignored by the international community.

In this context, she highlighted Qatar's consistent positions regarding the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, renewing Qatar's condemnation of Israel's illegal decisions concerning the West Bank, including reclassifying Palestinian land as so-called "state land" of Israel, accelerating settlement activity, enacting a law allowing the death penalty in the West Bank, and restricting freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians in occupied Jerusalem.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Her Excellency stressed Qatar's insistence on full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, opening crossings to ensure sustainable and unobstructed humanitarian aid, reaffirming Qatar's firm commitment to the peace council from the first day of mediation efforts until the signing of the Sharm El Sheikh agreement with partners, and highlighting the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

HE the Permanent Representative reiterated Qatar's principled and steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution.

She emphasized the need to guarantee Palestinian self-determination, establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, end occupation and settlement activities, halt Israel's illegal practices in occupied territories, and ensure the right of return for Palestinian refugees in accordance with international law.

Her Excellency also stressed Qatar's ongoing commitment to politically, diplomatically, and financially support UNRWA in fulfilling its mandate to serve the Palestinian people, in line with General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV).

QATAR Gaza Palestine peace Nakba