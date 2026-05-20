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Jordan Announces Ban on DRC, Uganda Travelers After Ebola Outbreak

Jordan Announces Ban on DRC, Uganda Travelers After Ebola Outbreak


2026-05-20 03:46:20
(MENAFN) Jordan has imposed an immediate temporary travel ban blocking entry to nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, as the deadly Ebola virus continues its dangerous spread across both nations, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Jordanian Ministry of Interior confirmed in an official statement that the restrictions take effect Wednesday and will remain enforced for 30 days. Jordanian nationals are explicitly excluded from the ban and are free to return home without restriction.

Officials stressed that authorities will maintain close surveillance of the evolving situation, calibrating their response in accordance with the latest international health advisories.

The travel restrictions come as the World Health Organization on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" over the scale and speed of the Ebola outbreak sweeping the DRC, which has caused 136 deaths.

The WHO's warning signals growing alarm within the global health community over the virus's rapid trajectory, with international governments now racing to erect protective barriers before the outbreak breaches further borders.

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