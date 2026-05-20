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Russia Claims Ukraine Plans Drone Strikes Using Latvian Territory
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing a new wave of drone attacks on Russian regions using Latvian territory to launch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to reports.
The SVR claimed that the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking to show its European partners that its armed forces still have the ability to carry out strikes on the Russian economy.
According to the agency, Ukrainian forces are not only planning to use previously established air corridors provided by Baltic states, but may also launch drones directly from their territory to shorten flight times and increase operational effectiveness.
“According to the information received, Kyiv does not intend to limit itself to using the air corridors that the Baltic countries had provided to the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU). Drones are also planned to be launched from the territory of these states,” the statement said.
The SVR further alleged that Latvia has agreed to support the operation, despite concerns about potential retaliation. These claims have not been independently verified by other sources.
The SVR claimed that the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking to show its European partners that its armed forces still have the ability to carry out strikes on the Russian economy.
According to the agency, Ukrainian forces are not only planning to use previously established air corridors provided by Baltic states, but may also launch drones directly from their territory to shorten flight times and increase operational effectiveness.
“According to the information received, Kyiv does not intend to limit itself to using the air corridors that the Baltic countries had provided to the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU). Drones are also planned to be launched from the territory of these states,” the statement said.
The SVR further alleged that Latvia has agreed to support the operation, despite concerns about potential retaliation. These claims have not been independently verified by other sources.
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